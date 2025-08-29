The Toronto Blue Jays won a shootout against the Minnesota Twins for their 78th win. However, Eric Lauer had a rough outing, giving up six runs in less than five innings. The veteran has been elite for John Schneider since getting an opportunity. Despite his success, former catcher Kaleb Joseph is concerned about him, Max Scherzer, and the rest of the starting rotation.

Lauer and other Blue Jays pitchers have enjoyed extra rest throughout the season. Right now, Schneider is working with a six-man rotation on the mound. The veteran has been good for Toronto, even though he is one of the oldest starters in the league. However, having an extra day of rest can affect a pitcher's momentum as the season draws to a close, making them inconsistent.

Lauer's struggles could be the beginning of the end when it comes to his dominant stretch. The fact that he is not working off of normal rest could take him out of his rhythm, making him less effective during his outings. Joseph appeared on Sportsnet 590 to offer his thoughts on Schneider's strategy. According to him, extra rest is not necessarily a good thing.

“I don't love every single starter getting multiple days of rest on going into the final push of the season,” Joseph said. “You want them more sharp than rested.”

Schneider and the Blue Jays have used Lauer's breakout to take over in the American League East. Toronto went from a fringe Wild Card team all the way to the top of the AL thanks to a revitalized pitching staff. However, their pitching falling apart could buy them a one-way ticket to an early playoff exit. That would be a disappointing end to a great season.

Toronto's strategy regarding its starting pitchers could change as the season winds down. However, giving their pitchers more rest than necessary could come back to haunt them.