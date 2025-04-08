The Toronto Blue Jays finally ended the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract talks. On Sunday night, the Blue Jays and Guerrero agreed to a 14-year deal worth $500 million to keep the star in town for essentially the rest of his MLB career. It's a big move for the Blue Jays to keep the superstar in Toronto for years to come, and it finally ends plenty of drama and discussions that lingered into the 2025 campaign. On the other hand, contract questions remain for Bo Bichette.

While Bichette had a rough 2024, he seems set to hit free agency after the 2025 season if a deal doesn't get done.

In fact, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said that it is likely that he doesn't remain in Toronto.

‘Bo Bichette, Guerrero’s longtime teammate, could thrust himself into free-agent prominence if he can bounce back from a miserable 2024 campaign, though it seems unlikely that he will remain in Toronto either way.'

Bichette's career has been up and down lately. In 2023, he hit .306 with 20 home runs and 73 RBI, although he regressed and hit just .225 with four home runs and 31 RBI in just 81 games in 2024.

That has seemingly sent his free-agency stock way down, although there will still be suitors given his obvious talent. So far this season, Bichette is hitting .277 without a home run, so it's not been the hot start he was hoping for.

After Guerrero signed the extension with the Blue Jays, Bichette mentioned he also wants to stay in Toronto for his entire career.

“Has been my goal since I was a kid,” Bichette stated. “To be with one organization my whole career, and building a winning culture with Vladdy, but nothing's on the table right now.”

Before the season, Bichette echoed that sentiment while stating that no talks had been discussed.

“No, We haven’t had any talks, but from my perspective, we all grow up wanting to be one of those guys that has an opportunity to stay with an organization for their entire career,” Bichette said. “I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this year to help the team win and be the best version of myself. Whatever happens will happen.”

Now, it seems unlikely he remains in Toronto, barring a change of events.