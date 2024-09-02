Jesse Tyler Ferguson, known for playing Mitchell in Modern Family, looks different in an Instagram post. He sported a new look that will shock you.

He posted an image on Instagram with a clean-shaven face. Ferguson looks like a completely different man despite his iconic spiked hair look. “Deal with it,” his caption read.

Even some of his Modern Family co-stars weighed in. Sofia Vergara, who plays his stepmother-in-law Gloria Pritchett, commented, “With what????” Elizabeth Banks, who plays Mitchell and Cameron’s (Eric Stonestreet) friend Sal, commented, “Ah, there he is.”

What is Modern Family?

Modern Family is an ABC sitcom created by the duo of Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. They previously created Back to You together.

It is a mockumentary akin to The Office that chronicles the daily lives of three generations of a diverse family. The family patriarch, Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), is recently married to a younger woman, Gloria, when the show begins. His daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), is married to a real estate agent named Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell). They have three kids: Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter), and Luke (Nolan Gould).

The final Modern Family is Cameron Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett. At the beginning of the series, they adopt a young girl, Lily, from Vietnam. She is played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons from the third season onward.

As the series progresses, the characters’ developments are tracked. Claire goes from a housewife to a businesswoman. Haley navigates an on and off again relationship with her high school boyfriend, Dylan (Reid Ewing).

During its run, Modern Family racked up 85 Emmy nominations, winning 22 awards. It was a huge hit for ABC and won Outstanding Comedy Series for the year of 2014.

Modern Family ran from September 23, 2009, to April 8, 2020. It had the prime 9:00 pm ET timeslot on ABC every Wednesday during its run.

Since Modern Family ended, speculation of a revival or spin-off has floated around. However, nothing concrete has happened. At least the cast still seems to be tight. Vergara has posted several reunions that the cast has had.

The closest thing to an official revival is when cast members Burrell, Bowen, Ferguson, and Stonestreet reprised their roles in an ad for WhatsApp. Maybe this is the first step in an official revival or reunion of some kind. The fanbase is there for it.

Who is Jesse Tyler Ferguson?

While primarily known for his role in Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson is also known for his theater work. He made his Broadway debut in 1998, starring in Out of Town. He has also starred in productions of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Merchant of Venice, and more.

On the big screen, Ferguson has starred in Untraceable, 8, Red, and Ice Age: Collision Course. He also collaborated with his Modern Family co-star Elizabeth Banks on Cocaine Bear, which she directed. Ferguson played Peter in it. Additionally, he has starred in episodes of The Class, The Good Fight, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.