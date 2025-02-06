Terrence Mathis and Morehouse College have secured Northeast High School’s record-breaking running back, Nicholas Woodford, aiming to strengthen their offense in an SIAC conference shaken up by significant coaching changes.

Woodford announced the move on his social media page.

“God’s plans and visions-Only one coach has to believe in me. @CoachCWalk7 Thank you for this opportunity let’s dominate together 💯I’m 110% committed to @HouseRecruiting @Morehouse”

Woodford had a sensational season for the Northeast Raiders of Macon, Georgia in their 2024 campaign. In 14 games played, he logged 250 carries for 2,603 yards and 37 touchdowns. He averaged 185.9 yards per game and 10.4 yards per attempt. He also saw success as a receiving threat this season, with 17 catches for 227 yards and five touchdowns. Woodford concludes his high school journey at Northeast as the all-time leading rusher in Bibb County Athletics history.

Perhaps his finest game of the season came against top-ranked Fannin County High School in the GHSA A Division 1 playoffs. Fannin County was undefeated entering the game, with a fearsome defense that held many of their opponents under 10 points during the regular season.

Woodford led his team to victory with an impressive performance, rushing for 374 yards and scoring four touchdowns in Northeast High School's 48-39 win. The victory secured their spot in the semifinals against Fitzgerald, where Woodford delivered again with 356 all-purpose yards to guide the Raiders to a dominant 46-14 win. With this win, they earned a place in the Class A Division I championship against Toombs County at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite the Raiders' 38-18 loss to Toombs County, Woodford showcased his talent in the city where he’ll begin his college career, racking up 109 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. Woodford's singing could provide a jolt to an anemic Morehouse offensive attack.

The Maroon Tigers only averaged 12 points last season and were last in the SIAC in rushing offense with only 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns the entire season. The numbers are ultimately what led to Morehouse finishing with a 1-9 record.

But, Morehouse looks to turn the corner and Woodford is certainly an option that could provide a spark to their offense in the 2025 season.