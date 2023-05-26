Lil Durk released his newest album Almost Healed on May 26. The track has a massive amount of big name collaborations including: Alicia Keys, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Kodak Black, Juice WRLD, and most strangely, Morgan Wallen. Wallen and Durk have collaborated in the past on their track Broadway Girls, and they’re doing it again with Stand By Me.

Back in 2022, the most unexpected duo released Broadway Girls, and the song was an immediate smash hit. It was number one on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It was a testament to their musical range and ability to collaborate. But now they want another taste of that.

Stand By Me is exactly what you’d think it be about, standing by someone. The song may be better than Broadway Girls because it seems to be more in Wallen’s realm, so it seems a bit more natural for him. Especially as a country singer. Someone on Twitter commented that it’s more mellow and reminiscent of Post Malone.

The cover art of Lil Durk’s album is amazing. It’s his face wrapped in gauze, blood dripping from his eye and forehead. It’s a jarring image, but it goes well with the music and the title of the album, Almost Healed.

Many people may have forgotten about the country music singer because he had to take vocal rest for his health. After taking a ten day vocal rest, he performed again, reinjuring his vocal cords. “Their [doctors] advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks,” Morgan Wallen said. “So that’s what I’m going to do. They want me not to talk at all, but if I need to it’s okay for something like this.”