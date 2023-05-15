My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Mr. Kennedy was one of the most relevant stars in WWE when he was signed with the company. After his debut in 2005, he was set to take the company by storm. He seemed to have been chosen as one of the next big stars in the company, and his early success backed that up. Although he only held the United States Championship during his WWE career, he had massive wins over some of the biggest stars in the company. He held the Money in the Bank briefcase and had an undefeated streak for nearly an entire year after debuting.

Although Mr. Kennedy made quite a name for himself in the few years he was in WWE, he didn’t accomplish as much as he could’ve. For someone who was being positioned to be a future world champion, winning only the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank is underwhelming. In his defense, he was dealt a lousy hand regarding injuries. Kennedy was in line to win the World Heavyweight Championship from The Undertaker, but an injury changed those plans. Doctors initially thought Kennedy tore his tricep right off the bone. After getting looked at a few more times, Kennedy was diagnosed with a simple hematoma. A misdiagnosis prevented him from becoming World Heavyweight Champion.

While speaking with Kurt Angle on The Kurt Angle Show, Mr. Kennedy was asked if he’s surprised he hasn’t been asked about returning to WWE. Kennedy says he isn’t surprised but would like to return someday.

“No, I’m not surprised,” Kennedy said. “I said some really sh—- things on the way out the door, and I completely get it. I would like to eventually be able to go back there and finish it out, but I completely understand if that doesn’t happen. I did it to myself.”

Mr. Kennedy would later mention that Daivari asked if he’d be interested in being in the Royal Rumble. Kennedy wasn’t interested at the time, so he said no and didn’t think twice about it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was asked a few years ago, it wasn’t official, but I was asked but Daivari, ‘Hey, your name came up for Royal Rumble,” Kennedy said. “‘Would you be interested?’ I wasn’t. I was completely out of shape, and I turned it down. But it wasn’t an official ask anyway. I just said, ‘No, I’m not interested.’”

Things never worked out for Mr. Kennedy in WWE like they were supposed to. If you put injuries and suspensions aside, Kennedy could’ve been one of the biggest stars in the late 2000s-early 201os. WWE had plenty of ideas lined up for Kennedy, but they never came to fruition for one reason or another. Multiple injuries prevented Kennedy from becoming a world champion. A suspension prevented him from becoming Mr. McMahon’s illegitimate son in a major storyline. Instead, WWE gave that role to Hornswoggle. Thinking of how much better the story would’ve been with Mr. Kennedy instead of Hornswoggle upsets me.

There are many things Mr. Kennedy never got the chance to accomplish in WWE. Although the 47-year-old is certainly past his prime, he may still be able to make some noise in WWE. He won’t be winning world championships, but he can be a solid television character and a locker-room veteran. Like they always say in wrestling, never say never.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!