The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Last week in Atlanta, NASCAR saw the third-closest finish in Cup Series history. Daniel Suarez edged out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag. Now, NASCAR heads to Las Vegas. The track in Vegas is a 1.5-mile tri-oval track, with 20 degrees of banking on the turns, and nine degrees on the front and back stretches. This is the most traditional style of NASCAR tracks in the 1.5-mile intermediate track style, similar to tracks such as the ones in Michigan, Texas, and Charlotte.
Last year, William Byron took the checkered flag at this track and will be looking for his first win of the year. Other common favorites such as Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell both finished in the top five as well. Like most races at this style track, Kyle Larson once again comes in as the favorite. He is followed by Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney rounding out the favorites.
Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Las Vegas Odds
Kyle Larson: +400
Tyler Reddick: +850
William Byron: +900
Ryan Blaney: +900
Kyle Busch: +1000
Denny Hamlin: +1000
Christopher Bell: +1000
Martin Truex Jr.: +1200
Ross Chastain: +1200
Joey Logano: +1400
Chase Elliott: +1400
Alex Bowman: +1800
Brad Keselowski: +1800
Bubba Wallace: +2000
Chris Buescher: +2500
Ty Gibbs: +3100
Erik Jones: +4500
Michael McDowell: +6500
Daniel Suarez: +6500
Austin Cindric: +8000
John Hunter Nemechek: +8000
Austin Dillion: +8000
How to Watch Cup Series at Las Vegas
TV: Fox
Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT
Favorites To Win Cup Series at Las Vegas
Kyle Larson enters as the heavy favorite for this race. This is for good reason as well. In his 15 starts at this track, he has been in the top ten, ten times. He also has been in the top five, seven times, and won twice. One of those wins was the October race on this track last year, where he swept both stages on his way to a win. Then, in the spring race of last year, he was second in both stages and finished second overall. In his last three stars in the spring race at this track, he has two wins and a runner-up finish. Larson is great on this style of track. At Michigan, he has been in the top ten in each of the last four races, plus has three wins. He has also won four times at Charlotte.
William Byron is the defending champion at this race, and while sitting third in odds, he has double the odds of Kyle Larson. Last spring, Bryon was dominant. He led 176 laps in the race, on his way to a win. Solid races are nothing new for him here. He finished seventh in the playoff race last fall while finishing fifth in the spring race in 2022. In the 2021 spring race, he was eighth and was in the top seven in both stages. Further, Byron has been in the top five in two of the last three races at Charlotte, crashing in the other. He also just won last year at Texas.
Denny Hamlin has not had the same level of recent success as Larson and Byron but has been solid here in the past. He finished 11th last spring, and tenth in the fall, but in the fall of 2022, he finished fifth. Also in the three races from fall 2020 through fall 2021, he finished fourth in better in all of them, including winning a race. Hamlin was in the top ten when he had drivetrain issues that caused him to leave the spring 2022 race. He also has been running well at similar tracks. At Michigan, he has finished in the top five in each of the last three races. At Texas, he has a top-five and another top ten in his last three races.
Las Vegas has been a solid track for Christopher Bell as well. Last fall, Bell finished second here, while finishing second in the first stage and third in the second stage. He also led 61 laps in that race He was also fifth here last spring. Bell was also trending well in the fall race of 2022 before leaving the race. Bell also has had some luck in a very similar track in Kansas. He has three top tens in his last four races there.
Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Las Vegas
Alex Bowman has been hit or miss at this track. Last fall he was in an accident and finished 35th. In the spring race though, he led two laps and finished third overall. He also did well in the spring of 2022, leading 16 laps, including the last one, getting him the win. In his last eight races here, Bowman has been sixth or better in four of them. Still, he has been 22nd or worse in three of the races.
Austin Cindric does not have the best record in Vegas, with his best finish, and only top-15 finish, being in the spring race of last year where he was sixth. Still, this is more about him coming into this race hot. Last week, Cindric was fourth in the race, finishing behind the trio that caused the photo finish. He also raced well at Daytona before falling victim to crashes there. Cindric has kept himself in a position to make moves and win a race in the first two and could again in this one.
Cup Series at Las Vegas Prediction & Pick
This is one of the classic-style intermediate tracks. Racers are normally very good here or struggle. Further, crashes are less of an issue than they are at Daytona and Atlanta. Both Kyle Larson and William Byron have great records here, and they are two of the favorites for a reason. Further, while Denny Hamlin does not win here a lot, he is always in the mix. The same can be true for Alex Bowman. He is one of the few drivers who has not been very consistent here but could easily find himself in the mix this weekend.
Cup Series at Las Vegas Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson Winner (+400), William Byron Top 3 (+250), Alex Bowman Top 10 (-140)