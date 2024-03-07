The NASCAR Cup series moves to Phoenix for the Shriners Children's 500. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Last week in Las Vegas, it was Kyle Larson taking his first win of the young season, dominating the race to take the checkered flag. Now, NASCAR has moved to the Phoenix Raceway. The 2023 winner William Byron will be looking for a repeat as the field conquers this one-mile track. The Phoenix track is a one-mile, low-banking tri-oval. This is a short flat track, similar to Richmond and New Hampshire.
Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Phoenix Odds
Kyle Larson: +500
William Byron: +700
Ryan Blaney: +700
Ross Chastain: +800
Denny Hamlin: +800
Martin Truex Jr.: +1000
Kyle Busch: +1000
Christopher Bell: +1200
Joey Logano: +1200
Tyler Reddick: +1400
Ty Gibbs: +1800
Chase Elliott: +1800
Brad Keselowski: +2500
CChris Buescher: +2500
Chase Brisco2: +2500
Bubba Wallace: +3000
Alex Bowman: +3500
Michael McDowell: +6000
Daniel Suarez: +6000
Josh Berry: +8000
How to Watch Cup Series at Phoenix
TV: Fox
Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT
Favorites To Win Cup Series at Phoenix
Kyle Larson is once again the favorite to win this race after coming off a win last week. Kyle Larson has also learned how to race this track. In his first five starts here, he did not finish better than he did. Since then, he has raced 14 times, winning once, and being inside the top five seven other times. He has led laps in eight of the 14 races and would have an even more impressive resume if not for engine troubles in two of the races. In the spring race here last year, he led 201 laps, finished second in the first stage, and first in the second before finishing fourth overall.
William Bryon sits second in odds and is the defending champion of this race. He has finished in the top ten at this track in six of 12 races, and been solid as of late. Last fall he won the first stage of the race, led 95 laps, and finished fourth. He led 64 laps in the spring and finished first. Byron was in a position to potentially win in the spring race of 2022 as well. He was first after the first stage, and fourth after the second, but he was caught up in a crash and would finish 18th.
Ryan Blaney has been dominant at this track as of late. He has been the runner-up in each of the last three races and finished in the top ten in seven straight. It would be 11 straight except for a crash in the spring of the 202 race causing him to finish 37th. Further, Blaney has led laps in six of the last seven races and won a stage in three of them.
Ross Chastain rounds out the favorites, mainly because of trends. He finished 21st at Daytona, but was stronger in Atlanta, finishing seventh. Last week in Vegas, he finished fourth. Chastain also won the fall race on this track. He led 157 laps, going from third after the first stage, to second, and then the win. Further, He has been in the top three in three of the last four races here. Last spring, he was leading the race when he had a dust-up and would end up finishing 24th.
Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Phoenix
Tyler Reddick was the runner-up last week and had a solid showing. Reddick has been solid in the last two spring races here as well. In 2023, he finished third, after sitting fifth in both stages of the race. In the 2022 spring race, he finished third as well, finishing the first stage in fourth, and the second in sixth. Still, he has struggled in the fall races, finishing outside the top 20, and has just four laps led all time here.
Chris Beuscher comes in well down the list but has some factors for him. First, Ford has been solid on this track, with quick accelerations on the flat banks, the Ford cars have performed well. Second, he looked to have figured out how to race this track last he was here. Beuscher had consistently struggled here, but last fall he started ninth, his best-ever start, and finished fifth, his best finish. Further, he led 18 laps in the race, was sixth after stage one, and led after stage two.
Cup Series at Phoenix Prediction & Pick
Favorites do well at this track. Further, driver consistency is key. Much like last week at Vegas, consistent driving and quality work from the pit crew can determine the race. Further, the big crashes are not as common here with the low bankings. The sleepers are most likely not going to win, but Reddick has shown consistency and should be worth a play. This will also hold for Ross Chastin, who has been consistently solid and is gearing up for a win. Ryan Blaney has yet to win here, but he has consistently been great. This may be his week.
Cup Series at Phoenix Prediction & Pick: Ryan Blaney Winner (+700), Ross Chastain Top 5 (+100) and Tyler Reddick Top 5 (+180)