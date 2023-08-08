It is game two of a doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Yesterday, the first game of the series was rained out, so at 4:05 PM ET today the Phillies and Nationals will play that make-up game.

The Nationals come into the game winners of four straight games after taking a weekend series sweep over the Reds. They have won five of their last six games overall, and the offense has been clicking. In the three wins over the Reds, they scored 19 runs in three games. Still, after so many stars have left in recent years, they know it is a rebuilding season for them.

One of those former Nationals stars is Bryce Harper, who has been playing first base this year after an injury to his elbow and an injury to Rhys Hoskins. He has done well enough there, that the Phillies are considering keeping him at first for the long term. The Phillies have embraced both him and former national Trea Turner, giving him a curtain call even though he has had some struggles this year.

Here are the Nationals-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Phillies

TV: MASN2/NBCSCP

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM PM ET/ 4:10 PM PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The offense for the Nationals has been hot as of late. On the season, they average just 4.39 runs per game, and their total runs rank them 20th in the majors. Still, they are sixth in the majors in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Joey Meneses will look to continue his hot hitting as he faces Ranger Suarez today. He has hit .300 lifetime against Suraez, with a home run and two RBIs. Menenes is also hitting better against left-handed pitching on the season. Meneses has hit two home runs, and driven in five in the last week. He has done this while also hitting two doubles and scoring four times. In the last week, Meneses is hitting .293 with a .370 on-base percentage.

Joining Meneses in crushing left-handed pitching is Lane Thomas. Thomas is hitting .363 against lefties this year with eight home runs and 25 RBIS. On the year, Thomas leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. This month, he has already hit three home runs, and combined with two doubles, he has driven in eight runs. Thomas has had some good at-bats against Surae as well. He is hitting .363 against him with two RBIs.

CJ Abrams joins Thomas in hitting well. In the last week, he is hitting .308 with a .333 on-base percentage. Abramas has a home run and three RBIs with three runs scored in the last week. Abrams does not have a hit against Suraez in six at -bats but has shown a little power against left-handed pitching. He has three home runs and 15 RBIs against lefties. Most of the Nationals line-up hits better against left-handed pitching. The Nationals are one of the best in the majors when facing a lefty, and that should not change today.

The Nationals will be sending Josiah Gray to the mound today to face the Phillies in game two. He is 7-9 on the year with a 3.54 ERA. In two starts against the Phillies that year, he has a 3.97 ERA, but his WHIP is lower than his season average, and his strikeout rate is higher against the Phillies. He brings a 1-0 record this year against the Phillies to the game as well.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been solid on offense as of late and will be looking to continue that today. At the plate this year, the Phillies are tied for 15th in runs scored, while sitting ninth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. After being mired in a bad slump, Trea Turner turned it on in the series with the Royals. He went 4-12 in the series with two doubles and a home run. That led to him driving in five runs in three games. Turner will be looking to keep it going today as he faces Josiah Gray. Against Gray, Turner has a .455 batting average with a home run and two RBIs.

Joining Turner in hitting well against Josiah Gray is Nick Castellanos. He is hitting .357 lifetime against Gray, with three home runs and five RBIs. This year, Castellanos has hit 14 home runs and driven in 51 RBIs against right-handed pitching. While he does not hit for contact as well, his power goes up against righties. He is also coming in hot. In the last week, he has three home runs which have led to seven RBIs in his last six games. Castellanos has also scored five times and hit three doubles in there.

On the note of hitting for power against right-handed pitching, Kyle Schwarber has been doing that all year long. He hits just .181 against righties, but he has 17 home runs and 43 RBIs against right-handed pitching. Against Josiah Gray, he has a .333 batting average with two home runs and two RBIs.

It will be Ranger Suarez on the mound today for the Phillies. He is 2-5 on the year with a 4.01 ERA. He struggled in July, giving up 19 runs in 28 innings, good for a 6.11 ERA and an 0-3 record. Still, he bounced back last time out. He went 6.1 innings and have up just one run getting a no-decision as the Phillies beat the Marlins. He has faced the Nationals twice this year, going 12.1 innings, giving up six runs and 1-1.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This game is all about Ranger Suarez. He has been struggling as of late and to top it off, the Nationals crush left-handed pitching. Seven different batters in the lineup have a lifetime batting average of .300 or better against Suarez. They have also combined for three home runs and 12 RBIs against him in roughly three starts worth of at-bats. The Phillies have a solid offense and should score, but the Nationals take the second game of the series.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-115) and Over 9 (-115)