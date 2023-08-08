After storms postponed the game yesterday, it is time for a doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Yesterday, severe weather in the Philadelphia area caused the game between the Nationals and Phillies to be postponed. They will now play two games as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The Nationals come into the game winners of four straight games after taking a weekend series sweep over the Reds. They have won five of their last six games overall, and the offense has been clicking. In the three wins over the Reds, they scored 19 runs in three games. Still, the Nationals know it is all for a rebuild. They are 49-63 on the season, 22.5 games out of first in the NL East.

Meanwhile, the Phillies and many former Nationals such as Trea Truner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper continue their march towards the playoffs. They took two of three from the Royals over the weekend, and have won six of their last ten games. That makes the Phillies 61-51 on the season. While they are 10.5 games back in the division, the Phillies are tied with the Giants for the first two Wild Card spots and have a three-game lead over the Cubs and Reds who are tied for the last spot currently.

Here are the Nationals-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+104)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Phillies

TV: MASN2/NBCSP

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

While taking five of six games from NL Central teams, the pitching and hitting have both been on point for the Nationals. In the six games, Nationals pitchers gave up just 20 runs, just over three per game. On the season, the Nationals have a team ERA of 4.86, which is good for 27th in the majors, while they sit 28th in WHIP and opponent batting average. The Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound today for a start. On the season he is 5-6 with a 4.72 ERA. Against the Phillies this year he has not been stellar. He is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA. Williams also has a 5.91 strikeout per nine-inning rate, which is below his season average, and a 1.69 WHIP, well above his season average.

Meanwhile, the offense averages 5.33 runs per game in their last six. On the season, they average just 4.39 runs per game, and their total runs rank them 20th in the majors. Still, they are sixth in the majors in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Slugging is something Lane Thomas has been doing this year and recently as well. On the year, Thomas leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. This month, he has already hit three home runs, and combined with two doubles, he has driven in eight runs. Thomas has struggled against Zach Wheeler though, who he will face today. He hits .167 against his lifetime with two RBIs. He also does not hit as well against right-handed pitching, which he will face today.

CJ Abrams joins Thomas in hitting well. In the last week, he is hitting .308 with a .333 on-base percentage. Abramas has a home run and three RBIs with three runs scored in the last week. He is one of the few bats in the Nationals offense that hits better against right-handed pitching, with 29 of his 44 RBIs coming against righties. He also has a .333 average against Zach Wheeler, with an RBI.

The bulk of the RBIs as of late have come from Jake Alu and Joey Meneses. Alu has five RBIs and two runs scored while hitting .357 in the last week. He also has a double and has scored twice. Alu has never faced Wheeler, but he does hit 25 points lower against righties than his season average. Meneses has hit two home runs, and driven in five in the last. He has done this while also hitting two doubles and scoring four times. In the last week, Meneses is hitting .293 with a .370 on-base percentage. Meneses has faced Wheeler before. He has a .500 batting average against him, with an RBI. If Menenes, Abrams, and Alex Call, all continue their trend against Zach Wheeler, they could have a good day.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been getting a great combination of solid pitching, and hitting in the last week. On the pitching front, the Phillies are 11th in the majors in team ERA, while sitting eighth in WHIP and ninth in opponent batting average. They are also tied for seventh in the majors in quality starts this year. Zach Wheeler will be taking the mound for the Phillies today. He is 8-5 on the season with a 3.71 ERA. His WHIP on the season sits at 1.11, but in two starts against the Nationals, it is 1.85. He also has an 11.42 ERA in his 8.2 innings of work against the Nationals but did get a win against them even though he gave up four runs in five innings.

At the plate this year, the Phillies are tied for 15th in runs scored, while sitting ninth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. After being mired in a bad slump, Trea Turner turned it on in the series with the Royals. He went 4-12 in the series with two doubles and a home run. That led to him driving in five runs in three games. Turner has historically hit well against Williams, hitting .263 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Bryce Harper is swinging well too. He is hitting .379 over the last week with a .406 on-base percentage. Harper had four RBIs with a home run and has scored five times. He also has four doubles in the last week. Harper has hit .333 against Trevor Williams with an RBI. RBIs have been plentiful for Nick Castellanos in the last week as well. He has three home runs which have led to seven RBIs in his last six games. He has also scored five times and hit three doubles in there. Top cap it off for him, he has the best bat against Trevor Williams in the lineup. He is a lifetime .440 hitter against him with two home runs and three RBIs.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

In the six games so far this year, the Phillies have won four over the Nationals. Meanwhile, only two games have gone below nine runs, with one sitting at nine, and the other three over ten. Trevor Williams is coming off some struggles as of late. Meanwhile, four different members of the Phillies have home runs against Williams, and five different Phillies have a lifetime batting average of over .300 against him. Wheeler has had his struggles against the Nationals, but the Nationals have not hit righties very well this year. Take the Phillies, and the over in this one.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-125) and Over 8.5 (-110)