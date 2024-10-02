ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the first game in the battle for the Commander-in-Chief trophy as Navy visits Air Force. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Navy-Air Force prediction and pick.

Navy enters the game sitting at 4-0 on the year, tied for first place in the AAC with Army. They opened with wins over Bucknell and Temple. They would then face Memphis. Navy would control the game, taking the 28-17 lead at the end of the first half. The game would get tight, but Navy would use back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put it away and win 56-44. Last week, Navy hit the road for the first time and beat UAB 41-18.

Meanwhile, Air Force is 1-3 on the year. They opened up with a 21-6 win over Merrimack, but have lost three straight since. They lost 17-7 to San Jose State, before a 31-3 loss to Baylor and a 31-19 loss to Wyoming.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Navy-Air Force Odds

Navy: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -410

Air Force: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +315

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How to Watch Navy vs. Air Force

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is led by quarterback Blake Horvath. They are not a pass-heavy offense, but Horvath has completed 30 of 44 passes for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, he has thrown just one interception and been sacked three times this year. Still, the biggest part of Horvath's game is on the ground. He has run 47 times for 450 yards and eight touchdowns.

In the receiving game, two men lead the way. Eli Heidenreich has 15 receptions this year, going for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He has also run for 72 yards this year. Brandon Chatman has 132 yards on six catches. He has scored twice, while also running for 125 yards and another touchdown. In the running game, Alex Tecza has led the way after Horvath. He has 35 carries for 21 yards and three touchdowns. Daba Fofana has also been solid. He has run 22 times for 134 yards and two scores.

The Navy defense is 59th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 111th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 87th against the run while sitting 116th against the pass. Colin Ramos has led the way. He leads the team with 51 tackles while having a sack and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Jaxson Campbell has half a sack, two pass breakups, and an interception. Finally, Rayuan Lane III has two pass breakups, an interception, and two forced fumbles this year. Navy has forced eight turnovers on the year so far.

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread/Win

John Busha leads the Air Force offense this year. He has completed just 19 of 52 passes this year, for 240 yards. He does not have a touchdown pass on the year but has been intercepted twice this year. Busha has been solid on the ground though, running 57 times for 128 yards on the year.

The top target for Busha has been Cade Harris. Harris has eight receptions on the year for 119 yards. He also leads the way on the ground. Harris has run 25 times this year for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile. Quin Smith has five receptions for 57 yards, second on the team. Aiden Calvert has also been solid in the running game this year. He has run 18 times for 91 yards. He has scored twice this year.

Air Force is 71st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 74th in total yards against. They are 70th in the nation against the run while sitting 80th against the pass. Air Force has just four sacks this year, with three of them coming from Payton Zdroik. Meanwhile, Osaro Aihie leads the team in tackles, while also having a fumble recovery. Air Force has six fumble recoveries on the year this year. Grant Uyl has one of them, while he has also forced two fumbles this year.

Final Navy-Air Force Prediction & Pick

The Navy offense has been great this year. They are sixth in the nation in points per game, while sitting second in rushing yards per game, second in yards per play, and second in points per play. Meanwhile, the Air Force offense has been one of the worst in the nation. While they are fourth in the nation in rushes per game, they are 43rd in rush yards per game and 94th in yards per attempt. Navy does not have a great run defense, but it is good enough to slow Air Force down. Further, Air Force will not be able to slow down Navy. Take Navy in this one.

