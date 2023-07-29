Amid Ariana Grande's recent romance to “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, the pop singer's previous relationships are being scrutinized in a new scope. The late Naya Rivera previously called Ariana Grande out for being a “homewrecker” when the late actress was dating rapper Big Sean. The late “Glee” star wrote about when she found her at the house of her then fiancé's in her book “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.”

“On the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. But since she had a key, she let herself in to his house,” Naya Rivera wrote.

“I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande,'” she recalled.

Big Sean and Grande dated in 2014, after Rivera called off their engagement. Big Sean is now dating R&B singer Jhené Aiko whom he has a son with. Grande has never publicly addressed Rivera’s statement.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grande is now dating her “Wicked” co-star Slater who just filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay after being together for 10 years. The couple married his high school sweetheart in 2018.

Lily Jay broke her silence on the ordeal this week.

“[Ariana’s] the story really,” Lily Jay told Page Six. “Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

“The story is her and Dalton,” Jay added referencing Grande’s split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. The couple had been married for two years and have been separated since January.