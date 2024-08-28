NBA 2K25 is nearing its annual release, which means it’s time to get angry at some player ratings. Or, at least that’s what people want with LA Clippers star James Harden when it comes to NBA 2K..

The game announced its top 100 player ratings earlier this week, with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic claiming the top overall rating at a 97 overall. Although Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo also finished as 97 overall, they finished behind Jokic due to some of the minor attributes.

James Harden’s NBA 2K rating

James Harden was announced as an 84 overall during the 2K rollout. It’s tied for 54th overall among all players and is actually the lowest he's been rated in the NBA 2K franchise since NBA 2K14.

Here is every one of his ratings in NBA 2K since he joined the NBA.

NBA 2K24: 89 overall — 19th overall among all players

NBA 2K23: 89 overall — 16th overall

NBA 2K22: 94 overall — 8th overall

NBA 2K21: 96 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K20: 96 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K19: 96 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K18: 95 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K17: 90 overall — 7th overall

NBA 2K16: 92 overall — 3rd overall

NBA 2K15: 88 overall — 10th overall

NBA 2K14: 88 overall — 12th overall

NBA 2K13: 81 overall — 49th overall

NBA 2K12: 74 overall — 81st overall

NBA 2K11: 74 overall — 96th overall

NBA 2K10: 76 overall — 65th overall

James Harden reacts to NBA 2K rating

James Harden is currently wrapping up his tour before returning to the Clippers. He was in China last week on a tour with adidas and also made an appearance in Houston for a community event.

During the event, Harden was asked about his NBA 2K rating by a local reporter. Needless to say, harden didn’t care too much, but expects to prove a lot of people wrong.

As currently constructed, Harden is tied for the 54th ranked player in NBA 2K. It’s a stark drop off from his 89 overall rating last season, when he started as the 19th highest rated player in NBA 2K24.

Still as the season goes on and players outperform their rating, the folks over at NBA 2K will certainly increase their overalls. However, the opposite applies if players underperform, allowing 2K to lower a player's overall rating. If he plays well for the Clippers, James Harden could certainly see his rating jump accordingly.

Harden's teammate, Kawhi Leonard, was given a 92 overall rating, which finished top 15, but is also a dropoff from his 94 overall rating given at the start of NBA 2K24. Clippers big man Ivica Zubac was given an 82 overall rating, and he'll begin the year as the third highest rated player on the team.

NBA 2K25 is set to release on September 6, 2024, with four different potential covers. Celtics star Jayson Tatum will be on the Standard Edition cover, while Aces star A'ja Wilson will grace the GameStop exclusive WNBA edition cover. In addition to those two, both Tatum and Wilson will share the spotlight on the All-Star Edition cover, while former Raptors and Nets superstar Vince Carter will be the cover of the Hall-of-Fame version of NBA 2K25.