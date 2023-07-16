The NBA 2K brought a next-level basketball gaming experience to the world with NBA 2K in 1999. Fast forward to today, and the NBA 2K series has dominated the market, becoming the most popular sports game franchise in the U.S.A.

The series isn't slowing down any time soon. The next installment, NBA 2K24, is hitting store shelves in less than two months.

NBA 2K24 celebrates the series' 25th anniversary with a special limited edition that includes plenty of content. But players who pre-order before July 17th can get access to the following:

Pre-order your copy of the 25th Anniversary Edition between July 7 and July 17, you’ll receive: 🔹90 Rated Wemby Free Agent Card

🔹Ruby Devin Booker Card

🔹MyPLAYER Wemby Jersey In addition to the other bonus content included with the 25th Anniversary Edition. pic.twitter.com/i2KI8WcINI — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 7, 2023

90 Rated Wemby Free Agent Card

Ruby Devin Booker Card

MyPLAYER Wemby Jersey

2K certainly sees something in Wembanyama, especially considering how well he's playing in the Summer League. The other item is a Ruby Devin Booker Card, who was the cover athlete for NBA 2K23.

Considering what else comes with the 25th Anniversary Edition, it's shaping up to be a pretty good bargain.

What Else Comes With The NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition?

Players who purchase the 25th Anniversary Edition also get access to the following goodies:

A 12-Month Subscription to NBA League Pass

Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (Available from July 7-17)

100K Virtual Currency

MyTEAM Content 50K MyTEAM points Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant Rookie Card 2K24 Option Pack Box One 10-pack Box

MyTEAM promo packs Kobe Bryant Cover Star Saphire Card (24 era) 1 Diamond Shoe 1 Ruby Coach 2-Hour Double XP Coin

MyCAREER Content 15x six types of MyCAREER Skill boosts 15x three types of Gatorade Boosts 2-Hour Double XP Coin 4x MyCAREER T-shirts Backpack Electric Skateboard Arm Sleeves New Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a black arm sleeve Purple oversized T-shirt Yellow T-Shirt Kobe Player Panel.



Altogether, the price for the 25th Anniversary Edition is $149.99 (USD).

NBA 2K24 releases on September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game stars Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant as the cover athlete. He's on the cover of both the Kobe Bryant Edition, and the Black Mamba Edition. Additionally, WNBA Poing Guard Sabrina Ionescu is the cover athlete for the game's WNBA edition.

