NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers For Episode 8

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 8 dropped tonight, with more questions you can answer for a chance to earn VC. For those unaware, 2KTV is a weekly program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. The show itself features a wide variety of content, from interviews, to 2K24 announcements, and fan highlights. However, we all know the reason most people watch it is for that free VC you can get every week.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 8

Answer: Any (2K Clothing Item Reward) Answer: Damian Lillard Answer: Any (2K Clothing Item Reward) Answer: 5 Answer: 2 Answer: Power Forward Answer: Jrue Goloday Answer: Any Answer: Driving Dunk Answer: Nikola Jokic Answer: Anthony Davis Answer: Taurean Prince Answer: Devin Booker Answer: Aces Answer: A'ja Wilson Answer: Suns Answer: Season 7 Answer: D'Angelo Russell Answer: Denver Answer: Danny

Remember that each question answered correctly gives players free VC. So make sure to take your time and check each question before submitting your answer. Additonally, if you just started watching NBA 2K24 2KTV, then check out our recap guide for episodes 1-6. Lastly, make sure to also visit our answers guide for episode 7. Furthermore, Episode 7 featured the most questions out of any episode so far.

Any players who submit their clips to 2KTV might get a chance to see their highlights on the show. Fans who receive the honor also get a nice reward too. So make sure to upload your highlights if you think any are Hall-Of-Fame worthy.

Overall, 2KTV provides the easiest way to earn free VC on a weekly basis. While some players grind MyCAREER games nonstop, it's nice to take a break and earn some VC without having to actually do anything. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. Additionally, your MyPLAYER is going to need it, considering some of these microtransaction prices in 2K24.

And that wraps it up for this guide. We hope you enjoyed this week's episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV episode 8, and look forward to seeing you next time. A new episode of 2KTV drops every Friday night, so stay tuned for next week's episode.