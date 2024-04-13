We got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 32 Answers to help you earn some much needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2K24 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from player interviews to fan highlights. However, we know most people watch to answer questions and earn some VC for their MyPLAYER or MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 32.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 32 Answers
- Center
- Joel Embiid
- Breanna Stewart
- 4
- James Harden
- Aja Wilson
- Steph Curry
- Positions
- Third
- Any
- 2023
- Most Improved Player
- 8
- Dwight Howard
- 0
- Luka Doncic
- 8
- Celtics
- False
- Any
Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 32. To answer a question, just press the corresponding button that matches the answer to receive some VC. However, we recommend not skipping ahead in episodes. This is because you might lose order of which question you're currently on and miss out on a chance to earn VC.
What's nice about 2KTV is that the developers love to throw a few a freebie or more in each episode. This means, that even without a guide, players can still earn something from watching the show. This makes 2KTV the easiest way to earn free VC on a weekly basis. New episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV typically release every Friday. However, there are sometimes exceptions depending on the schedule, holidays, or other big events.
Additionally, 2KTV makes for a great time-killer. If you need to wait for a game to download, or for a friend to hop online, 2KTV brings both entertainment and free rewards. Plus, the VC you earn each week should go a long way in improving your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 32 answers. We hope this guide helped you answer all questions correctly and earn some much needed rewards. However, if that's not enough, redeem the latest locker codes for some more items. Furthermore, make sure to check out the latest Agenda for a free Dark Matter Gilbert Arenas. The Agenda only lasts for a limited time, so make sure to check it out before it expires!
In other news, NBA 2K24 released a new Vortex promotion in MyTEAM. This special promotion features yet another 100 OVR MyTEAM player item in Luka Doncic. He now joins legendary players like Shaq, Kareem, and Magic as one of the few 100 OVR player items in-game. Try your luck for a chance to earn him, or other powerful cards as Special Inserts via Vortex Packs & Boxes. Lastly, make sure to check out all the latest rewards from NBA 2K24 Season 6.
