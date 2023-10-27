Visual Concepts added 27 more NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER build templates that let you build your character after an existing NBA player. While NBA 2K24 offered a wide selection of player templates at launch, this should help expand the options for new players to the series. So, without further ado, let's check out all the new MyPLAYER templates.

All New MyPLAYER Templates For NBA 2K24 (Season 2)

There are 27 new NBA Player Templates you can choose from in MyCAREER 😳 Which legend will you shape your MyPLAYER on in #NBA2K24? pic.twitter.com/53uxNoQorQ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 26, 2023

Point Guard MyPLAYER Templates:

Baron Davis

Penny Hardaway

Jason Kidd

Steve Nash

Gary Payton

Rajon Rondo

Derrick Rose

Shooting Guard MyPLAYER Templates:

Ray Allen

Vince Carter

Jamal Crawford

Clyde Drexler

Tracy McGrady

Small Forward MyPLAYER Templates:

Carmelo Anthony

Julius Erving

Grant Hill

Paul Pierce

Scottie Pippen

Power Forward MyPLAYER Templates:

Dirk Nowitzki

Kevin Love

Shawn Kemp

Cameron Johnson

Blake Griffin

Chris Bosh

Center MyPLAYER Templates:

Dwight Howard

Alonzo Mourning

Hakeem Olajuwon

Ben Wallace

In case you don't know, MyPLAYER Templates allow you to skip the nitty gritty of creating your own custom MyPLAYER. While your character represents your design, you can choose from a plethora of existing NBA players to choose from. Overall, this makes a much more streamlined and simple experience for those just wanting to get out on the court.

Selecting a player template for MyCAREER can be kind of tricky. Thankfully, these templates present some pretty solid builds for people who don't want to focus too much on building a custom character. There are plenty of options for all types of players, and it seems possible that the devs might add a few more over time.

However, if you want to, feel free to check out some of our favorite builds in NBA 2K24. Additionally, if you're new to the series, feel free to check out our MyCAREER Beginner's guide to get a grasp of how everything works in the City/Neighborhood.

Lastly, feel free to check our everything else new in NBA 2K24 Season 2, which comes with some pretty unique rewards.

NBA 2K24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In our review of the game on PS5, we gave it a 9.5/10 score.

Additionally, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.