NBA 2K24 once again allows players to create their own MyPLAYER, which they can bring into both The City and of course, MyCAREER. For many newcomers to the series, building a player might seem intimidating at first, but the process is pretty fun to experiment with. However, if you just want to get straight to balling, this NBA 2K24 Best Center Build guide should help you get the ball rolling on how you want to build your player.

These Are The Best NBA 2K24 Center Builds For MyPLAYER

Before going on to build our character, there are two things we should mention. Firstly, if you don't care about this process, and just want to start right away, check out the NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER Build templates. If you know you want to create the next Nikola Jokic, the game literally gives you the option to do so. Furthermore, these pre-made builds can also be customized, so you can make the necessary adjustments, if need be.

Secondly, the five physical traits should always be among the first things to get upgraded as you start your MyCAREER. Stamina, especially, keeps you in the game longer, giving you more time to earn a better player grade while padding your stats. All five physical traits include:

Speed

Acceleration

Strength

Vertical

Stamina

With that all said and done, let's continue with our NBA 2K24 Best Center Build guide.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speedy Center Build

With a height of 6'9″, 260 lbs, and a wingspan of 7'7″, this build turned out great. Firstly, you only lose points in mid-range shot (83) and three-points (77). However, you earn a boatload of points in:

Steal (+24)

Perimeter Defense (+21)

Speed with ball (+12)

Ball Handling (+14)

Speed (+9)

Acceleration (+9)

Driving Dunk (+13)

Driving Layup (+7)

You're adding 109 more potential points while only losing 7 max. That's a pretty good bargain. Additionally, you get access to 11 HOF S-Tier badges, three gold S-Tier badges, one silver, and one bronze. So you get access to a wide variety of moves and special skills.

What we like about this build is that your able to set up screens quickly. Because your fast speed, your able to move out of the screen and into the paint for an alley-oop. So your offense becomes much more versatile by tricking defenders. Is the Point Guard going to drive it up after the screen, or will the Center quickly dip out of the screen for a pass?

It's also worth mentioning that your defensive skills (except Perimeter Defense with 86) all remain in the 90s. So you don't really sacrifice any defensive skills to use this speedy build.

Now, when adding points for attributes, make sure to upgrade your five physical traits listed above. Additionally, don't add too many points to three-point shooting, since most Centers don't need to. The rest is really your call, but just know that you'll get more points throughout your career.

Standard Build

If you don't care much for speed, this Standard Build sets you up to have an overall decent Center build. We tried a 6'10” Center weighing at 252 lbs with a wingspan of 7'5″. Similar to the last build, you lose points in three-points and mid-range shots, as well offensive rebounds. However, you still increase most other skills mentioned before.

Like the speedy build, you get access to nine different HOF S-Tier badges. However, you now get three silver badges as opposed to one. So while your stats don't receive the massive increase of the other build, you get access to some better badge tiers.

Like the last build, focus on upgrading your five physical traits. Again, don't worry too much about shooting threes, unless that's really what you want to do.

The only downside to these two builds is losing some max points for mid-range shots. As a regular Center, you won't need to worry. But if you want to be a three-point shooter, we suggest lowering your height and wingspan, or maybe just try another position in general.

Post-Build Strategies

Remember to test your player's build before finalizing them and starting your MyCAREER. However, you can always edit your player's height, weight, wingspan, and appearance later on if you like, so no pressure. Additionally, your player starts at a 60 OVR in MyCAREER, so don't expect to be prime Joel Embiid right away. If you'd like, increase the game times and adjust your difficulty to cater to the experience you want. This way, you'll earn better player grades, earn vc, and pad your stats along the way.

Lastly, have fun with your player build. Don't worry about following our builds to the letter. Hopefully, the builds you see here give you some idea on how you want to build your tweak your player. Though we really like the builds we created here, it doesn't mean there isn't a better one suited to your play style.

And that wraps it up for this NBA 2K24 Best Center build guide. If you're new to NBA 2K24, check out our beginner's guide for MyCAREER to get better acquainted with the mode and The City.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.