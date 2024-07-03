NBA 2K24's latest Fireworks set in MyTEAM adds several 100 OVR players like Ja Morant and more. This new set includes both legendary and active players like Wilt Chamberlain and Paolo Banchero. Although the NBA season is over, 2K is still releasing new waves of content in the game every week to offer players a reason to come back. Without further ado, let's learn about the latest NBA 2K24 Fireworks set in MyTEAM.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Fireworks – How Do You Get 100 OVR Ja Morant?

The 100 OVR Ja Morant player item in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts via Fireworks Packs & Boxes. Fireworks begins on July 3rd, 2024.

All of the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Fireworks Special inserts include:

100 Overall Wilt Chamberlain

100 Overall Carmelo Anthony

100 Overall Ja Morant

100 Overall Paolo Banchero

The collection reward for this Firework set includes a 100 OVR Fireworks Player card:

Dark Matter Domantas Sabonis

Dark Matter Austin Reaves

Dark Matter Shawn Bradley

Players in this collection can be found in either the player market, or directly in Fireworks Packs or Boxes.

There's no doubt that Morant is a phenomenal player. However, recent suspensions and the unfortunate injury have taken him off the court for too long. The Grizzlies know that Morant is a franchise player, but the best ability is availability. And it'd be a shame to see the man's career go to waste.

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year went on to earn two All-Star honors before the troubles began. There's no doubt he can return to form if he can avoid both injury, and trouble.

Everybody knows Wilt Chamberlain as the man who scored 100 points in an NBA game. It seems fitting that he earns a 100 OVR player item to match his special game. Chamberlain went on to earn two NBA Championships, four MVP nods, and 13 All-Stars throughout his decorated career. It's about time he got a powerful item in NBA 2K24.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the NBA's greatest scorers, averaging over 22 points per game throughout his career. The 10 time All-Star was also a Scoring champion in 2013, and made an impact for both Denver and New York. While he was able to win a championship in the NCAA, Anthony was unfortunately never able to win it all in the pros.

Lastly, Paolo Banchero is the youngest and most unproven in this group. However, he had a phenomenal 2024 season, and was Rookie of the Year in 2023. We hope to see the young star bring Orlando to new heights next year. He averaged 27 points per games throughout the playoffs in 2024.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Fireworks set in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, which offers Ja Morant and several other 100 OVR player items. We wish you the best of luck in trying to earn the player items you want.

In other NBA 2K news, feel free to learn more about the latest GOAT Series item for Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic. Furthermore, try redeeming the latest locker codes for a chance to earn some in-game content. Furthermore, there's plenty of time to earn all of Season 8's rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Lastly, tune in to the last episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some much needed VC.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.