Stealth Mode is the latest NBA 2K25 MyTEAM set, with new Pink Diamond player items for stars like Devin Booker, David Robinson, and more. Like every otheR MyTEAM set, this one includes tons of players to bolster your MyTEAM roster. It gives players a chance to get powerful player items for stars like Trae Young, and many others. Without further ado, let's look at the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Stealth Mode set.

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Stealth Mode – How Do You Get Pink Diamond Devin Booker?

The Pink Diamond Stealth Mode Devin Booker player item in NBA 2K25 can be unlocked in special inserts via Stealth Mode Packs and Boxes. Stealth Mode begins on October 11th, 2024. Overall, you have two different methods of unlocking Stealth Mode packs and boxes in MyTEAM:

Purchase Stealth Mode Boxes or Packs from the Pack Market

Complete Stealth Mode Challenges under Season 1 Challenges to earn Stealth Mode Deluxe Prize Shattered Tokens

We do not recommend using VC to purchase MyTEAM packs or boxes. The price of these packs and boxes alone cost a fortune and would require you to play 2K non-stop until you stored up a lot of VC. Instead, try completing challenges, or use MT to purchase Packs if you want them. Farming VC takes a long time, so use it wisely.

All NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Stealth Mode Player Items

Pink Diamond David Robinson (C) Devin Booker (PG/SG) Drazen Petrovic (SG/SF)

Diamond Michael Porter Jr. (SF/PF) Julius Randle (PF/C) Trae Young (PG/SG) Domantas Sabonis (C) Tyrese Maxey (PG/SG)

Amethyst Albert King (SF/SG)

Ruby Elden Campbell (C/PF) Willie Anderson (SG/SF)

Sapphire Otto Porter (SF/SG) Channing Frye (C/PF)

Emerald Larry Kenon (SF/PF) Ryan Hollins (C/PF) Tyler Hansborough (PF/SF) Derrick White (SG/PG)

Gold Dan Dickau (PG/SG) Doc Rivers (PG/SG) G.G. Jackson (SF/PF) Blair Rasmussen (C/PF) Jose Alvarado (PG/SG)



Booker will be entering his 10th season in the league, but he's only 27 years old and still in his prime. Last season, he averaged over 27 points per game in both the regular and postseason. He also earned a career high in assists (6.9 per game) as he helped the Suns reach the postseason for the fourth year in a row. However, Phoenix needs to rebound from an ugly First Round exit after going 0-4 against the Timberwolves last April. Nevertheless, we expect to see Booker play at an optimal level for just a bit longer.

Robinson, on the other hand, is a two-time NBA Champion and 10x All-Star, not to mention he's in the Hall of Fame. The Spurs legend has been a scoring champion (1994), a rebound leader (1991), and a blocks leader (1992), showing that he could pretty much do anything.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Stealth Mode set, which features a Pink Diamond Devin Booker. We wish you luck in getting some of the higher-rated player items in this set. For more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, check out the latest episodes of 2KTV to earn some much-needed VC.

