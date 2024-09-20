NBA 2K25‘s newest Ironclad set in MyTEAM adds various Pink Diamond players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and more. Furthermore, the set also includes various other high-rated players to bolster your MyTEAM roster with. This includes several other high-rated player items like a Diamond cards for Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, and Chet Holmgren. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Ironclad.

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Ironclad – How Do You Get Pink Diamond Michael Jordan?

The Pink Diamond Ironclad Michael Jordan player item in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts via Ironclad Packs & Boxes. Ironclad begins on September 20th, 2024. Overall, the player has different ways of earning these new packs in MyTEAM:

Purchase Ironclad Packs or Boxes from the Pack Market – Players can earn one Ironclad Deluxe Pack for free .

. Complete Ironclad Challenges under Season 1 Challenges to earn Ironclad Shattered Tokens

MyTEAM REP Redeem Reward Must be a certain level Limited to 1 Redemption



We recommend not purchasing MyTEAM Packs with VC, considering the high cost. Try using the other methods listed above so you receive some rewards without spending an arm and leg.

All NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Ironclad Player Items

Pink Diamond (All 96 OVR) Michael Jordan Scottie Pippen Gary Payton

Diamond (94 OVR) Chris Paul Dwight Howard Chet Holmgren

Amethyst (90 OVR) Luguentz Dort

Ruby (Varying OVRs) Dikembe Mutombo . Overall. Dave Debusschere

Sapphire (Varying OVRs) K.C. Jones . Overall. T.R. Dunn . Overall. Maurice Cheeks . Overall.

Emerald (Varying OVRs) Tyson Chandler . Overall. Derrick McKey . Overall. Matisse Thybulle . Overall. John Starks . Overall.

Gold (Varying OVRs) Marcus Camby . Overall. Andrew Bogut . Overall. Patrick Beverley . Overall. Robert Covington . Overall.



Firstly, there's not much else to say about Jordan and Pippen that haven't already been said. It makes sense for NBA 2K to kick off the new season with a Michael Jordan player item. He's the best to ever do it, and he's loved by many. And of course, you can't have Jordan without Scottie Pippen, who was just as instrumental in helping the Bulls win several championships.

However, there are many other players worth mentioning in this set. The Diamond cards, which consist of Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, and Chet Holmgren will all greatly improve your lineup. Regardless of who you unlock, we hope they make a huge impact to your lineup.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Ironclad set, which includes a Pink Diamond Michael Jordan player item. If you're looking for more 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, check out all the rewards you can earn throughout Season 1. Additionally, make sure to tune in to the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV.

