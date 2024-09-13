We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 2 Answers to help players earn free rewards. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. The show itself features a wide variety of content from real player interviews to fan highlights and more. However, we know most people watch because they want to earn some rewards, including VC. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 2 Answers.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 2 Answers

Any 3v3 1891 Legendary Up Any Down 8 2000 Any Jaylen Brown

Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 1. To answer a question, press the button that corresponds with the answer you want to select. When you answer a question correctly, you earn a reward. These rewards include either VC or some in-game item. Furthermore, each episode releases every Friday and lasts around 20 minutes.

We recommend watching every episode from start to finish without skipping ahead. If you skip, you may miss a question or mess or may accidentally use the wrong answer. Just be careful, because you can earn free stuff every week from watching the show.

Fortunately, the developers tend to throw a freebie or more in every episode. Last week's episode featured tons of questions with no wrong answers. So even if you dislike using guides, you should still watch 2KTV. The free rewards and potential VC earnings will add up over time. We recommend using a guide for your convenience.

Additionally, 2KTV typically ends once the NBA Season is over. So there's only a finite amount of episodes per game that you can watch to earn some rewards. So if we haven't made it clear already, watch 2KTV!

NBA 2K25 launched last week, bringing an all-new dribble engine among many other changes. Furthermore, they brought back several features from older titles, like MyCOURT, MyPARK, and the Auction House in MyTEAM. Plus, the all-new City for New-Gen players is more compact than ever, letting you focus on Ball over everything.

