The City returns to NBA 2K25 this year with both new and returning features to make it the best its ever been. Between the return of MyCOURT and MyPARK, as well as new interactive City with new areas for elevated competition, there's a lot to uncover. The RISE and ELITE affiliations also return, but with some improvements in terms of convenience and style. Without further ado, let's see what's new in the City in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 brings a whole new City to explore, one that is smaller and much more convenient for you to travel around. The main street, Boulevard of the Stars, offers players quick access to their favorite modes like the REC, Ante-Up, and Pro-AM. Furthermore, a Walk of Fame is lined across the street, showing off every NBA Champion. You can add to that line with Championships of your own in MyCAREER.

ELITE vs. Rise Returns

The RISE vs. ELITE affiliation battle continues in NBA 2K25, but with each side getting a brand new park. Furthermore, each park has been deliberately placed closer together so players can visit them faster. Overall, the main structure of Affiliations remains the same. Pick a side, do your part and contribute, and defeat the other affiliation to reap some nice rewards.

NBA 2K25 Reintroduces MyCOURT

MyCOURT returns to NBA 2K25, which is essentially a private spot for you to practice your skills. You can even invite friends or your own teammates from MyCAREER to play some different games like:

1v1

3v3

HORSE

& More

Additionally, players have the option to customize their MyCOURT with new wall mural art. You can earn these through Quests and different seasonal rewards. MyCOURT also allows you the ability to customize sliders and difficulty sets for each mode in the City. With this feature, you now have a better understanding of what to expect before you do the real thing.

NBA 2K25 The City Adds New Competitive Mode – Proving Grounds

Visual Concepts describes Proving Grounds as the “new home for heightened Competition”. This arena is the new place for ranked play across 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, and even 5v5 matchups. They feature comp-level difficulty sliders with shot meters turned off, meaning only the very best will thrive here. And of course, new leaderboards will update daily, showing the best Proving Grounds players.

Every season, the Leaderboards reset, with the top five players in each game mode receiving prizes. Those who compete in Proving Grounds earns the best rep in the City in NBA 2K25.

There are five Proving Grounds Tiers you can move up or down in. They include (from lowest to highest) – Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Playing well will result in your tier moving up. And with each new tier comes different rewards for winning, including VC, REP bonuses, and more.

Co-Op Streetball

Streetball returns to NBA 2K25 with three new locations and a brand new Co-Op mode. Join up to two other friends and down some bosses to complete Streetball quests.

Triple Threat Park, MyPARK & The Track

The developers already mentioned Triple Threat Park before, but today we received more details on the mode. The Park is essentially a remaster of 2K16's Rivet City Rooftop Court.

This new Gen Mode is where you can face friends, or team up with them against others online. It's also then new home to Triple Threat and its online version. And while you take on the competition, you can see your MyPLAYER sitting with the crowd and enjoying the action.

And speaking of nostalgia, NBA 2K25 brings back all four MyPARKs:

Old Town – Season 1

Sunset Beach – Season 2

Rivet City – Season 3

Old Town MyPARK Championship – Season 4

Additionally, players can earn 2X REP in MyPARK, with the first four seasons reintroducing a new park.

The Track is a new, indoor karting mode where you can race every week. The winner of the event each week earns 1 million VC! So start your engines, because NBA 2K25's racing mode could turn your rookie MyPLAYER into a monster in moments.

NBA 2K25 REP Explained

NBA 2K25 features a year-long REP system divided into four categories:

Rookie 1-5

Starter 1-5

Veteran 1-5

Legend 1-5

Each tier unlocks new rewards like Cap Breakers, which improve your rating beyond their potential caps. This can also help you increase certain attributes to unlock new animations, badges, and takeovers.

Reaching Legend 1, you can then aim for a spot on the Top 10 Leaderboard. The top 10 players and rewards that come with it update daily. But if you improve to Legend levels 2-5, you earn even more. And for the first 100 playerss to reach Legend 4 on each platform, you'll earn something even more special.

At each tier, you’ll unlock rewards such as the new Cap Breakers, with 15 total available to earn as you advance through the REP tiers. These can not only increase your attribute ratings beyond their max potential ‘caps’, but also contribute toward meeting the attribute requirements needed to unlock new Animations, Badges, and Takeovers, and can even unlock special archetype names for your MyPLAYER.

What else is new in NBA 2K25's City?

NBA 2K25's The City adds a new Squad Finder feature. This location lets you find players and use any filters to find your ideal squad. Some of the search filters include:

Squad Size

Playstyle

Microphone Status

Overall Ratings

Performance Range

Affiliation

Furthermore, the developers added some new features to assists beginners and newcomers. This includes new HoloHelp Info Kiosks that provide info on each mode and more. Additionally, the new Casual Courts within RISE and ELITE Parks let you play alongside other beginners.

Other new features include:

Improved Rebirth – Anytime you use Rebirth to create a new build, you unlock the maximum potential of your new MyPLAYERS to the highest overall rating you've previously reached. Furthermore, your silver-level badges automatically still get unlocked once requirements are met. Once you reach an OVR of 90, you can begin the Rebirth Quest.

New Teammotes – Dances that you and your squad perform with music.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the City in NBA 2K25. We look forward to exploring the Streets and taking on both new and returning challenges. If you're looking for NBA 2K25 news, check out what's next with the Content Reveal Road map. Furthermore, if you haven't already, check out some of the features already shown in the previous Courtside Report.

