The NBA Dunk Contest has received criticism for its lack of high-profile participants. Kevin Durant even admitted that he wants to see stars such as Ja Morant and Zion Williamson take part in the event. Williamson said he may participate next year. However, Morant doesn’t have any intentions of taking part in the dunk contest.

“I’m not doing the dunk contest,” Morant responded when asked what it would take to get him to participate, per Michael Scotto.

Morant, the best player on the Memphis Grizzlies, could change his mind in the future. Fans have been begging him to do it for years now, but he’s stood firm on holding out. The ratings would be through the roof if Ja Morant ever decided to give in.

Kevin Durant recently explained why he wants to see superstars, such as Morant and Williamson, return to the NBA Dunk Contest.

“I think the stars need to come back,” Durant said during an episode of his podcast (around the 11:20 mark), via Scott Polaceck of Bleacher Report. “It felt like it was stars every year when I was a kid.”

Most fans feel the same way. This year’s dunk contest features talented players, but they certainly wouldn’t be regarded as stars. Kenyon Martin Jr., Mac McClung, Trey Murphy III, and Jericho Sims are the 2023 participants. Perhaps they will put on a show and captivate fans.

Nevertheless, fans will continue to beg Ja Morant to change his mind and take part in the contest at some point down the road.