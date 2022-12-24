By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 5 min read

Every Christmas, families reunite for a lot of food, hugs, gifts and, of course, a lot of basketball on television. This year won’t be different as the NBA has five scheduled games for Christmas Day, giving fans a lot of reasons to celebrate even more.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the five NBA Christmas games.

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Tip-off time: Noon ET

Where to watch: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

After a poor start to the 2022-23 season, it seems the Philadelphia 76ers are back on track. They started 1-4 but now are 19-12 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak, defeating teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

A big part of this recent resurgence has been the Joel Embiid-James Harden duo. The big man is once again in the MVP conversation as he is putting up 33 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists plus 1.6 blocks a night. He is shooting 52.8% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. Harden is averaging a double-double with 21.4 points and 10.9 assists.

Similar to the Sixers, the New York Knicks are having a solid season after a weak start. In December, the team had an 8-0 stretch that included four away games. At 18-15, the Knicks are just a spot behind the 76ers in the East standings.

New York is led by the big three of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and offseason addition Jalen Brunson. The trio has played and started in all of the team’s games, with all averaging at least 19 points per game.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Tip-off time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC and ESPN

So far, the 2022-23 season has been a rough one for both the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs are just 17-16 and currently sit in eighth place. The Lakers are just 13-19 and 13th in the conference with a serious risk of missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

At the very least, Dallas has a player shining this year. Luka Dončić is averaging 32.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.3 rebounds with 49-35-74 shooting splits. The Slovenian was recently considered by many as a leader for the MVP award, though the Mavs’ struggles are hurting his cause.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis was on pace for an MVP-level season. He was averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds while hitting 59.4% of his field goals. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Davis suffered a stress injury to his foot and is out indefinitely.

That leaves LeBron James to lead the team against the Mavs and Dončić. King James is averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He is making 49.3% of his shots while playing a team-high 36.1 minutes per game. In addition to being the leading scorer on Christmas, James will play his 17th Christmas game, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for most in NBA history.

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Tip-off time: 5 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC and ESPN

Christmas is bringing a battle between the two best teams in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) and Boston Celtics (23-10) will play for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, so this game could make a big difference down the line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-worthy season for the Bucks. The Greek Freak is putting up a career-high 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He is trying to take Milwaukee back to the NBA Finals and win their second title in three seasons.

The Celtics are also trying to return to the NBA Finals after losing to the Golden State Warriors last season. For that to happen, they will need to see Jayson Tatum maintain his level throughout the season. The forward is averaging 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

Tip-off time: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC and ESPN

This was going to be one of the most anticipated games of the day before Stephen Curry got hurt. This Christmas matchup has been brewing since Ja Morant went on Twitter to ask for a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Grizzlies have one of the best records in the NBA at 20-11, good for second in the West. That is mostly thanks to Morant, who is averaging 26.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds.

The reigning NBA champions Warriors are having a tough time in 2022-23. They are just 15-18 and currently out of the Play-In Tournament zone. With Curry out for several more weeks, the defending champs are in trouble.

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

Tip-off time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC and ESPN

After not giving reigning MVP Nikola Jokić a Christmas game last season, it was difficult to ignore him and the Denver Nuggets after the Joker won his second trophy. He will face the Phoenix Suns, who are trying to return to the NBA Finals after losing in 2021 and finally win the franchise’s first title.

The Nuggets are 20-11 and at the top of the West. Jokić has the chance of winning his third consecutive MVP as he is averaging close to a triple-double with 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists. This year, he has help from Jamal Murray, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury.

For the Suns, Devin Booker is leading the team to a 19-14 record, good for fourth in the West. The guard is putting up 28 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. He has recently been dealing with an injury, so Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton might need to step up on Christmas Day.