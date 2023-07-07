At this point in 2023 NBA free agency as Vegas Summer League is set to begin, all the big-name free agents have already agreed to new deals. Draymond Green is back with the Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving is returning to the Dallas Mavericks, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are both running it back with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Kyle Kuzma decided to stick with the Washington Wizards despite the Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis trades.

There were not many surprises in terms of the big contracts given out, yet Fred VanVleet switched teams from the Toronto Raptors to the Houston Rockets and Dillon Brooks followed suit in terms of going to Houston from the Memphis Grizzlies. Then there were a ton of key secondary talents such as Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Donte DiVincenzo, Bruce Brown and Grant Williams who now find themselves in new roles on different teams.

With just a handful of impactful talents remaining unsigned, the only way teams across the league can improve their roster at this point is via a trade. With teams looking to cut long-term costs and remain under certain tax levels, trade talks have been ongoing across the NBA, with all eyes being on All-Stars Damian Lillard and James Harden.

Their expected departures from the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively, could drastically shift the landscape in either conference. The same could be said with the Toronto Raptors and what they ultimately do with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

A trade can happen at any time, yet free agency is where many teams separated themselves or declined in potential this offseason. Here are grades for all 30 NBA teams based on what they did in free agency, including who is coming in and who is going out of the organization.

Atlanta Hawks

Free Agency Additions: G Dejounte Murray (extension)

Free Agency Departures: G Aaron Holiday (HOU)

Outside of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, where the Atlanta Hawks wind up getting production is always a question mark. The Hawks did not have any wiggle room financially entering the offseason and, as a result, they were not able to address needs they had. The Hawks did, however, switch things up by trading John Collins to the Utah Jazz while also acquiring TyTy Washington and Usman Garuba from the Houston Rockets. It still seems like this roster is incomplete and that another big trade is on the horizon, as Atlanta is wanting to pair their two All-Star guards with a high-level forward in order to become a real threat.

GRADE: D+

Boston Celtics

Free Agency Additions: F/C Kristaps Porzingis (trade and extension), F Oshae Brissett, G Dalano Banton

Free Agency Departures: F Grant Williams (DAL)

The writing had been on the wall for Grant Williams’ departure, but the Boston Celtics did well for themselves by adding Kristaps Porzingis in a trade and then extending him. He will instantly give their frontcourt what they’ve been lacking through the years, and the Celtics will once again be a team that should be in the Eastern Conference Finals. Health will be the only thing standing in the way of this team finding success.

GRADE: B

Brooklyn Nets

Free Agency Additions: F Cam Johnson (RFA re-signing), G Lonnie Walker IV, G Dennis Smith Jr.

Free Agency Departures: G Seth Curry (DAL), F Yuta Watanabe (PHX)

Retaining Cam Johnson was the main goal the Brooklyn Nets had this offseason, and they added more dynamic offensive weapons to their roster by replacing Seth Curry and Yuta Watanbe with Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr. Paying Johnson $108 million over four years may seem like a slight overpay, but he is going to be essential to their success alongside Mikal Bridges and the contract probably won't wind up being that much anyway. The Nets may not be done adding talent this offseason either, as they could be the third team in a potential Damian Lillard trade. This was a really solid showing in NBA free agency for Brooklyn.

GRADE: A-

Charlotte Hornets

Free Agency Additions: F Miles Bridges (qualifying offer), G LaMelo Ball (extension)

Free Agency Departures: G Dennis Smith Jr. (BKN)

The Charlotte Hornets continue to be a big mystery. Giving LaMelo Ball the second-largest contract in NBA history is questionable within itself, as is bringing back Miles Bridges after the backlash he received from domestic violence charges last summer. The direction of this team is unknown, as are the futures of both P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr., who both remain available on the free agent market. It is hard to grade and understand this team right now as a result.

GRADE: Undecided

Chicago Bulls

Free Agency Additions: C Nikola Vucevic (extension), G Coby White (RFA re-signing), G Jevon Carter, F Torrey Craig

Free Agency Departures: G Patrick Beverley (PHI)

Lonzo Ball’s injury continues to loom large over the Chicago Bulls, which is why they went out and added to their backcourt by retaining Coby White and bringing in Jevon Carter on a three-year contract. The Bulls also signed Nikola Vucevic to a three-year extension and added some much-needed forward depth with a two-way player in Torrey Craig. It would have been tough for them to make drastic, meaningful moves this offseason, so given what they had to work with, I’d say this was a successful NBA free agency period for Chicago.

GRADE: B

Cleveland Cavaliers

Free Agency Additions: G Caris LeVert (UFA re-signing), F Georges Niang, G Ty Jerome, G/F Max Strus

Free Agency Departures: C Robin Lopez (MIL)

Improving their depth out on the wing was the main goal of the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. They not only retained Caris LeVert, but they added Georges Niang and Max Strus as two viable three-point shooting options as well. Maybe they overpaid for Strus, but he is going to be an essential part of their secondary rotation and his playoff knowledge should immediately aid this younger team on the rise in the Eastern Conference.

GRADE: A

Dallas Mavericks

Free Agency Additions: G Kyrie Irving (UFA re-signing), F Grant Williams, G Seth Curry, C Dwight Powell (UFA re-signing), G Dante Exum

Free Agency Departures: C Christian Wood (Undecided), G/F Justin Holiday (DEN)

There never seemed to be a question from the Dallas Mavericks’ point of view in regards to Kyrie Irving leaving this offseason. They were never afraid of losing him and were able to get the All-Star back on a new three-year contract. Grant Williams and Seth Curry are two underrated additions the Mavs made this offseason, as both players will instantly help off the ball on offense given their three-point shooting. This team still looks like they are one piece short of being a legit threat in the Western Conference, though.

GRADE: A-

Denver Nuggets

Free Agency Additions: C DeAndre Jordan (UFA re-signing), G Reggie Jackson (UFA re-signing), G/F Justin Holiday

Free Agency Departures: F Bruce Brown (IND), F Jeff Green (HOU), F Jack White (OKC)

The defending NBA champions took a hit this offseason, losing both Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. A lot of pressure now falls on the shoulders of Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, as they will both likely see their roles increase heading into the new year. It will be interesting to see what kind of role Reggie Jackson can fill after inking a new two-year contract, as his production was minimal this past season in Denver.

GRADE: C

Detroit Pistons

Free Agency Additions: NONE

Free Agency Departures: G Cory Joseph (GSW), G/F Hamidou Diallo

The Detroit Pistons did absolutely nothing in NBA free agency. They did not need to, though, as the Pistons continued to build their roster via the NBA Draft and trades, bringing in veterans Monte Morris and Joe Harris this offseason for added depth. Detroit’s cap space was allocated to these veterans in trade discussions and, all of a sudden, the Pistons have the makings of being a young team on the rise that could make noise late in the season. Keep an eye on this group because they surely have the potential to be something special.

GRADE: B

Golden State Warriors

Free Agency Additions: F Draymond Green (UFA re-signing), G Cory Joseph

Free Agency Departures: G Donte DiVincenzo (NYK), G Ty Jerome (CLE)

The Golden State Warriors always seem to be a team that makes noise in NBA free agency, yet their big offseason addition came by way of a trade in Chris Paul. Re-signing Draymond Green was the only priority the Warriors had, and they accomplished this with a new four-year, $100 million contract. Still having some minimum contract roster spots to fill out, the Warriors accomplished what they needed to and will now look to capture their fifth title in the last 10 seasons.

GRADE: B+

Houston Rockets

Free Agency Additions: G Fred VanVleet, F Dillon Brooks, F Jeff Green, C Jock Landale, G Aaron Holiday

Free Agency Departures: NONE

There is no doubt that adding Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green make the Houston Rockets better than they were a season ago. At what cost did these additions come, though? VanVleet is making over $40 million a year and Brooks’ annual average salary is about $20 million a year. That is a lot to pay two inefficient players on the offensive end of the floor. At least VanVleet has a team option in Year 3.

GRADE: B-

Indiana Pacers

Free Agency Additions: G Tyrese Haliburton (extension), F Bruce Brown

Free Agency Departures: F Oshae Brissett (BOS), G George Hill (Undecided)

Bruce Brown is a good player out on the wing and proved to be an essential part of the Denver Nuggets’ championship run. Does he move the needle for the Indiana Pacers, though? The answer is simply no, as Brown is nothing more than a secondary role player the Pacers are now paying over $20 million per year. The good news for Indiana is that they had cap space to spend and they did upgrade the talent on their roster. Plus, the Brown deal is only two years.

GRADE: B

Los Angeles Clippers

Free Agency Additions: G Russell Westbrook (UFA re-signing), C Mason Plumlee (UFA re-signing)

Free Agency Departures: G/F Eric Gordon (PHX)

What the Los Angeles Clippers did with Eric Gordon was puzzling, as they waived him just months after giving up Luke Kennard and other assets for him. This was a cost-saving move, but surely one that makes you scratch your head. Bringing back both Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee ensures that the Clippers have basically the same team from a season ago. That is unless they trade for James Harden. We’ll see if they can stay healthy entering the playoffs, as a trip of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Westbrook certainly has the potential to be special.

GRADE: C+

Los Angeles Lakers

Free Agency Additions: G Austin Reaves (RFA re-signing), F Rui Hachimura (RFA re-signing), G D’Angelo Russell (UFA re-signing), G Gabe Vincent, G/F Cam Reddish, F Taurean Prince, C Jaxson Hayes

Free Agency Departures: G Dennis Schroder (TOR), G Malik Beasley (MIL), G Lonnie Walker IV (BKN), F Troy Brown Jr. (MIN), C Mo Bamba (PHI)

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the best NBA free agency periods out of any team in the league. Gabe Vincent is an upgrade from Dennis Schroder, Jaxson Hayes is an upgrade from Mo Bamba, and both Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince present two-way play on the wing. Overpaying Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura was essential to bring them back and, now, the Lakers will once again be a championship-contending team given their depth and firepower.

GRADE: A

Memphis Grizzlies

Free Agency Additions: G Desmond Bane (extension), G Derrick Rose

Free Agency Departures: F Dillon Brooks (HOU)

Ja Morant is suspended for over the first quarter of the 2023-24 season. As a result, the Memphis Grizzlies brought in Derrick Rose, who will instantly be a fan-favorite in Memphis. Looking at their offseason as a whole, the Grizzlies did a great job of adding talent, as Marcus Smart’s acquisition definitely stands out. In NBA free agency, Rose was really their only signing, as Desmond Bane agreed to an extension as well.

GRADE: B

Miami Heat

Free Agency Additions: F Kevin Love (UFA re-signing), G Josh Richardson, C Thomas Bryant, C Orlando Robinson

Free Agency Departures: G Gabe Vincent (LAL), G/F Max Strus (CLE), C Cody Zeller (NOP)

What did the Miami Heat do to better themselves after an unexpected NBA Finals run? They lost Gabe Vincent, they lost Max Strus and it seems like Pat Riley is pushing all of his chips in to land Damian Lillard. If this pays off, then what happened in NBA free agency will not matter. For the time being, though, this has been an awful offseason for the Heat.

GRADE: D

Milwaukee Bucks

Free Agency Additions: F Khris Middleton (UFA re-signing), C Brook Lopez (UFA re-signing), G Malik Beasley, F Jae Crowder (UFA re-signing), C Robin Lopez, G AJ Green (two-way contract promotion)

Free Agency Departures: G/F Joe Ingles (ORL), G Jevon Carter (CHI)

The Milwaukee Bucks would have been in trouble if they had lost either Khris Middleton or Brook Lopez. As a result, they brought them both back and also gave contracts to Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder and Robin Lopez as well. Middleton’s contract is favorable, and the Bucks continued to add depth all around the court. This was a fantastic offseason for Milwaukee.

GRADE: A

Minnesota Timberwolves

Free Agency Additions: G Anthony Edwards (extension), G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (UFA re-signing), G Shake Milton, F Troy Brown Jr., C Luka Garza (two-way contract)

Free Agency Departures: F Taurean Prince (LAL)

Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. are two secondary players who will provide some much-needed depth for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milton’s arrival likely means the departure of Jaylen Nowell, who has proven to be a key scorer in the backcourt. Health will dictate how successful this team can be, as we have barely seen Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert play together.

GRADE: B-

New Orleans Pelicans

Free Agency Additions: G/F Herb Jones (UFA re-signing), F E.J. Liddell (two-way contract promotion), C Cody Zeller

Free Agency Departures: C Jaxson Hayes (LAL), G Josh Richardson (MIA)

Herb Jones is an elite-level defender and inking him to a long-term deal was the only goal the New Orleans Pelicans had this offseason. They really did not lose much value in free agency, and Cody Zeller should prove to be a viable backup option in the frontcourt.

GRADE: B-

New York Knicks

Free Agency Additions: G Donte DiVincenzo

Free Agency Departures: G Derrick Rose (MEM)

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will now team up with Donte DiVincenzo, as the New York Knicks have three players from Villanova’s championship team. He can play on or off the ball, as well as be another three-point shooting threat offensively. On defense, DiVincenzo is a great rebounder and will be an excellent fit alongside Hart and Brunson.

GRADE: B

Oklahoma City Thunder

Free Agency Additions: G Vasilije Micic (EuroLeague signing), F Jack White

Free Agency Departures: F/C Dario Saric (Undecided)

Vailije Micic is finally coming to the NBA from the EuroLeague, and he should instantly help the Oklahoma City Thunder behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander given his abilities to bring the ball up the floor and make plays for others. They may not have had a big free agent signing, but the Thunder used some of their available cap space to bring in two veteran leaders in Victor Oladipo and Patty Mills. Once again, the Thunder enter a new season as a team on the rise.

GRADE: B

Orlando Magic

Free Agency Additions: G/F Joe Ingles, F/C Mo Wagner (UFA re-signing)

Free Agency Departures: C Bol Bol (Undecided)

The Orlando Magic had a ton of cap space to play around with this offseason. They ended up using it on Joe Ingles and Mo Wagner. These are not bad moves, but they certainly do not make the Magic that much better, which is why it is hard to say this was a successful offseason for Orlando. While they had potential to make a big splash in NBA free agency, the Magic failed to do so.

GRADE: C

Philadelphia 76ers

Free Agency Additions: G Patrick Beverley, C Mo Bamba, C Montrezl Harrell (UFA re-signing),

Free Agency Departures: G Shake Milton (MIN), F Jalen McDaniels (TOR), F Georges Niang (CLE)

The Philadelphia 76ers want to retain Paul Reed, yet they have signed two centers not named Paul Reed. James Harden could be leaving in a trade soon, so the 76ers brought in Patrick Beverley. I’d be concerned if I was a Philly fan right now because if this team fails to make it out of the Eastern Conference Semifinals yet again, it won’t be long until Joel Embiid requests a trade to go to a real team that has a chance to win a title.

GRADE: C

Phoenix Suns

Free Agency Additions: G/F Eric Gordon, G Damion Lee (UFA re-signing), F Keita Bates-Diop, F Yuta Watanabe, C Drew Eubanks, F Chimezie Metu, G/F Josh Okogie (UFA re-signing)

Free Agency Departures: C Jock Landale (HOU), F Torrey Craig (CHI), F T.J. Warren (Undecided)

Seeing as they had no cap space and no flexibility after trading for Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns did really well for themselves in NBA free agency. Eric Gordon is a veteran who can easily be a secondary contributor in this team’s championship pursuit, while Drew Eubanks has proven to be a viable option at the center position through the years. Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop supply this team with shooting options at either forward position, and bringing back Josh Okgoie was essential given his defensive tenacity. This was a big win for the Suns, especially since all they could give out were minimum-like contracts.

GRADE: A-

Portland Trail Blazers

Free Agency Additions: F Jerami Grant (UFA re-signing), G/F Matisse Thybulle (matched DAL offer sheet in RFA)

Free Agency Departures: C Drew Eubanks (PHX), G/F Cam Reddish (LAL)

Damian Lillard told the Portland Trail Blazers on numerous occasions to surround him with playoff-ready talent. They failed to do so year after year and, now, he has requested a trade. Once again, the Blazers failed to do anything noteworthy in NBA free agency, as they gave Jerami Grant a five-year contract not knowing if Lillard would be staying in Portland. Plus, they matched an offer sheet Matisse Thybulle signed with the Dallas Mavericks, one that is very favorable to Thybulle. Portland looks lost at the moment and is going to really struggle during the 2023-24 season as a result.

GRADE: D

Sacramento Kings

Free Agency Additions: F Domantas Sabonis (extension), F Sasha Vezenkov (EuroLeague signing), F Harrison Barnes (UFA re-signing), F Trey Lyles (UFA re-signing), C Alex Len (UFA re-signing)

Free Agency Departures: F Chimezie Metu (PHX), G/F Terence Davis (Undecided)

Bringing back Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Alex Len are all notable moves for the Sacramento Kings. Signing Sasha Vezenkov, the EuroLeague MVP, is even more notable. The Kings have everything they need to be a force in the Western Conference yet again, but signing Domantas Sabonis to a long-term deal this offseason was questionable. Sabonis is their guy and I have no problem with the Kings wanting to pay him. However, they did so in a bidding war against themselves. This extension could have waited, but the Kings decided to overpay him now on a deal that will see the big man earn close to $50 million five years from now. I’m not too sure that was a good move.

GRADE: B-

San Antonio Spurs

Free Agency Additions: G Tre Jones (RFA re-signing), G/F Julian Champagnie (RFA re-signing), F Sandro Mamukelashvili (UFA re-signing)

Free Agency Departures: F Keita Bates-Diop (PHX)

It is Wembanyama time for the San Antonio Spurs! Mainly taking on unwanted contracts this offseason for draft picks, the Spurs are still rebuilding. Their only major free agent was Tre Jones, whom the team brought back on a new two-year contract. They didn’t lose virtually anything and brought back their starting point guard, which is why everything worked out the way the Spurs needed it to this offseason.

GRADE: B

Toronto Raptors

Free Agency Additions: C Jakob Poeltl (UFA re-signing), G Dennis Schroder, F Jalen McDaniels

Free Agency Departures: G Fred VanVleet (HOU)

What are the Toronto Raptors doing? Losing Fred VanVleet is going to hurt them, and they paid Jakob Poeltl $80 million over the next four seasons. Poeltl is not a bad center, but he is by no means a game-changer, which is why this price tag is surprising to see. Nothing about this team looks like a real contending threat, which is why Toronto is in for a rude awakening once again. There could still be a bigger shakeup on the horizon, but the Raptors have been holding firm on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

GRADE: D+

Utah Jazz

Free Agency Additions: G Jordan Clarkson (extension)

Free Agency Departures: NONE

The Utah Jazz were perhaps the quietest team during NBA free agency this offseason. All they did was sign Jordan Clarkson to a long-term deal, and their only other move was trading for John Collins. Coming up just short of the play-in tournament a season ago, the Jazz added three versatile rookies. Meanwhile, Collins will give this team exactly what they need at the power forward position alongside Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz are in a great spot right now as a franchise.

GRADE: B-

Washington Wizards

Free Agency Additions: F Kyle Kuzma (UFA re-signing)

Free Agency Departures: NONE

When in doubt, bring back Kyle Kuzma. This is what the Washington Wizards did. Now, he will be one of the faces of their rebuild. Saving their cap space is what the Wizards elected to do this offseason, and this is going to wind up being a smart move down the road when they are ready to take the next step out of their rebuilding process.

GRADE: B