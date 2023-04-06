Bronny James — LeBron James Jr. — is going to be a name that NBA fans hear a lot over the years.

Growing both as a player and physically, the 6-foot-3 combo guard is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by ESPN. While many would claim it’s because of its father, Bronny has multiple bankable skills: 3-point shooting, passing, court vision, and defense. As LeBron James‘ son, it makes perfect sense that he stands out because of his basketball IQ too.

Currently in Portland for the Nike Hoop Summit, Bronny will play for Team USA on Saturday.

It’ll be the latest test for James, who elevated his draft stock after the McDonald’s All-American Game. However, an added wrinkle to this weekend’s events the fact that Bronny has yet to make a college commitment.

Oregon, USC, and Ohio State are expected to be his top options.

Team USA teammate and Oregon Ducks commit Jackson Shelstad — along with Team USA teammate and USC Trojans commit Isaiah Collier — have tried to convince Bronny to join their ranks.

Though he enjoys the banter, Bronny knows that he simply needs to make the right decision for himself.

“It’s fun times, good to joke with them. Talking to them, talking to the coaches. It’s good to know that they want me there with them but at the end of the day it’s my decision. I need to make the right one for me.”

Bronny is his own man, stepping out of his father’s shadow the more that he writes his own story.

“He’s just proud. He’s my dad, you know. Giving me good words, good encouragement. Just to play my game and be myself out here.”