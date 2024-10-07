After Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma suggested the NBA implement a four-point line, some of the league's most distinguished 3-point shooters are doing the same. Milwaukee Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball were each asked if they could change one in-game rule about the association; what would that change be? In a game posted on social media, Ball and Lillard suggested adding a four-point line, per Reddit.

“I'd probably add a 4-point line, for real,” Ball said, to which his Hornets teammate Seth Curry agreed in the video before Lillard echoed the same sentiment, “I'd add a 4-point line,” Lillard said.

Ahead of 2024-25, adding a 4-pointer to the NBA is a topic that's been trending throughout training camp/preseason. The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) recently introduced a 4-pointer to its league to draw larger crowds this upcoming season. However, in an era where scoring is historically high due to 3-point attempts at a high volume, would a 4-pointer be necessary for the league?

“Yeah, 100 percent. I think it's good for the game,” Kuzma said, per GMA News. “A lot of us can shoot from that far. I think it'll be more dramatic in the NBA, and fans will probably like it, too.”

The NBA's all-time leading 3-point shooter, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, pioneered the “Logo 3,” which led to an influx of beyond-the-arc long-distance shooters such as LaMelo Ball, Atlanta Hawks star Tre Young and Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. Lillard's shooting is also a threat near the logo, but adding an extra point for the deepest threes you've ever seen in the league would have profound ramifications for how the game is approached.

Patrick Beverley thinks NBA will try a 4-point line

After playing 12 seasons in the NBA, veteran point guard Patrick Beverley headed overseas to Israel. He's signed a contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Premier League. After splitting playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and alongside Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks last season, who traded for Beverley mid-season, he elected to play overseas rather than accept a veteran's minimum.

Last month, on his podcast, Patrick discussed the likelihood of seeing the NBA add a 4-point line and said he wouldn't “put it past” the NBA, per Basketnews.com.

“They like to test new things, shake things up. They might try it out for a year, see how it works, and then go back,” Beverley said. “They could even have the G League try it first to see what happens.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver could address the topic sometime in 2024-25.