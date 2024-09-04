NBA free agent Evan Fournier, who helped lead France to a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, recently signed a two-year contract with Greek club Olympiacos B.C. Fournier arrived in Greece on Wednesday and received quite the welcome from his new fans.

Fournier arrived in Athens, Greece at around midnight local time wearing an Olympiacos shit that says, “Un Sacre Club,” which means “A Sacred Club” in French. When he touched down, thousands of screaming Olympiacos fans were waiting for their new star.

Fournier will join a loaded Olympiacos squad featuring some of the top players in Europe, like former Stephen F. Austin star Thomas Walkup, NBA veterans Tyler Dorsey and Alec Peters and Kostas Papanikolaou, Nikola Milutinov and Filip Petrusev, who all played significant roles for their respective countries at the Paris Olympics.

Even though Fournier was not having as much success in the NBA as he may have hoped, he should fit in great at Olympiacos and be able to play a significant role on one of the top teams in Europe.

Why Evan Fournier signed with Olympiacos

Before signing his new contract with Olympiacos, Fournier had spent the previous 12 seasons in the NBA.

Fournier was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 20th overall selection in the 2012 NBA draft and played the first two years of his career there before being traded to the Orlando Magic. Fournier would find the most success of his career with the Magic, becoming one of the top scorers and shooters in the NBA. However, once Fournier was traded away from the Magic to the Boston Celtics in the middle of the 2020-21 season, his career took a turn for the worse. He completely fell out of the New York Knicks rotation before being traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he continued to be an afterthought on the bench of one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Fournier had NBA options this offseason, and was even offered a two-year contract by the Washington Wizards according to French magazine L'equipe. However, he decided he would rather play a bigger role and compete for a winning team in Europe instead of taking a back seat on a tanking team in the NBA.

This summer, Fournier showed that he can still be a productive player on a winning team, averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting a perfect 12-12 from the free throw line for the silver medal-winning French Olympic team.