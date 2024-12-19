From rule changes to offensive schemes, the modern game has evolved in ways that benefit scoring, making it a more high-paced, high-scoring affair. Recently, four-time NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway joined Draymond Green and Baron Davis to reveal how he would fare in today's NBA.

During the interview, Green asked Hardaway how he believed he would perform in today's NBA, to which Hardaway confidently responded, “In this era, I’d easily average 30 points, no doubt about it, bro.”

Over the course of his career, Hardaway averaged 15.2 points per game, with his peak scoring output of 21.7 points per game coming in the 1995-96 season, while also posting an impressive 51.3% shooting from the field.

Penny Hardaway's Mount Rushmore

In a preview, Penny Hardaway also openly discussed his top four all-time players. “It’s MJ, Shaq, Kobe, Bron,” said the NBA legend.

Hardaway also mentioned the same four players, with himself added to form an all-time starting five.Let’s break down the case for each player Hardaway mentioned.

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. His six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and numerous clutch performances, including his dominance in the NBA Finals (6-0 record), cement his place on the Mount Rushmore.

His impact transcends the court as well, revolutionizing the global popularity of the NBA. However, some argue that the competition during his era wasn't as deep as it is today, particularly with the absence of an established ‘super-team' culture.

LeBron James' longevity and consistency are unmatched. With four championships, four MVPs, and nearly every significant statistical record in his pursuit of the GOAT title, he presents a compelling argument for inclusion.

He has adapted his game over nearly two decades, excelling in multiple roles, from scoring to playmaking to defense. However, some detractors argue that his Finals record (4-6) and the notion of his “super-teams” dilute his legacy, especially compared to Jordan’s flawless Finals record.

Hardaway also mentioning Kobe and Shaq

Hardaway also mention Kobe Bryant. His inclusion stems from his five championships, two Finals MVPs, and an unwavering mentality that inspired countless players. His 81-point game is one of the most iconic single-game performances in NBA history, and his scoring ability, alongside his competitive fire, makes him a staple in any discussion of basketball greatness.

But his critics might point to his inefficient scoring at times and the perception that he was somewhat overshadowed by Jordan’s legacy, especially in the first half of his career.

Shaq, a dominant force in the early 2000s, changed the way the center position was played. With four championships and three Finals MVPs, his sheer physicality made him nearly unstoppable. Shaq’s dominance in the paint and his ability to carry a team to championships in a physical and defensive-focused era make him a strong contender.

However, questions about his work ethic and his ability to maintain that level of dominance over a longer period often surface. Critics also mention that his lack of versatility compared to players like Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan leaves him somewhat less well-rounded.

Ultimately, the choice of Shaq, MJ, Kobe, and LeBron is compelling, but it’s not without its controversies. Players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain have also had extraordinary careers and are often part of Mount Rushmore discussions.

Shifting from Mount Rushmore discussions to coaching, Hardaway is currently at the helm of the University of Memphis men's basketball program. Leading the Tigers to an impressive 9-2 record, he is now focused on guiding them through the upcoming conference season.