Hall of Fame wing Tracy McGrady dazzled the NBA with an almost nonchalant dominance, one which not only earned him the nickname “The Big Sleep” but also spoke to just how talented the 7-time All-NBA selection was.

“… I had extraordinary talent,” McGrady says, speaking to The Ringer's Ryen Russillo, “but I actually worked my a** off to supersede what I was even projected to be in this league.”

McGrady recently turned heads when he stated that he believes his talent was comparable to NBA icon Kobe Bryant. After all, the “Black Mamba” was a five-time NBA champion, 15-time All-NBA selection, 12-time All-Defensive selection and is one of the most influential players the game has ever seen.

Still, McGrady — who entered the league straight out of high school in 1997 — didn't back down from his comments. He merely clarifies that he believes he was on the level of a player like Kobe in talent rather than success.

“Regardless of what and how anyone else feels,” McGrady says, “when you talk about the talent, its undoubtedly that my talent level was definitely up with the great players that have played this game. I didn't play with Shaq. I didn't play with no LeBrons. Yao [Ming] was my best teammate and we couldn't stay healthy.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"My talent level was definitely up with the great players that have played this game. I didn't play with Shaq. I didn't play with no LeBrons. Yao [Ming] was my best teammate and we couldn't stay healthy." Tracy McGrady on his talent level (via @ringernba)pic.twitter.com/5uMzgszBP1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

“So, I've never played on a championship team. But when you look at the talent level, you can't question or deny that.”

Though McGrady didn't make it past the first round of the NBA Playoffs until latching on with the San Antonio Spurs at the twilight of his career, the numbers that he posted during the postseason in his prime back up what he says about his talent level.

T-Mac averaged 29.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his time with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.