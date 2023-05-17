Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, earning the right to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick. The French star linked up with another French standout in PSG’s Kylian Mbappe at Wembanyama’s final regular season game in France on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10 Mbappe and 7-foot-4 Wembanyama were spotted together afterwards, showing just how tall the French phenom really is.

5'10" Kylian Mbappé links up with 7'5" Victor Wembanyama for the NBA draft lottery 😳🤝 (via @NBAFRANCE)pic.twitter.com/vnBnux1Lm7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 17, 2023

French Excellence 🇫🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/bOZEc0lYVi — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 17, 2023

The teenager will begin his career in Texas after the Spurs won the first pick; they will almost certainly select Wembanyama on Jun. 22 with the youngster considered one of the best NBA prospects of all time.

Mbappe was in attendance to watch Wembanyama play for Metropolitans 92 in their final regular season game against Paris Basketball on Tuesday night.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Metropolitans won 93-85, with the top draft prospect scoring 22 points, grabbing nine rebounds and swatting a joint-game-high two blocks over 26 minutes of action. He also shot 9-for-16 from the field in the win.

Before the game tipped off, Mbappe was spotted arriving at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan to watch his countryman play in the French capital for one of the last times before he makes his much-anticipated arrival to the NBA.

The 24-year-old starred for France at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, leading his country to within one win of back-to-back World Cup titles. He scored a hat-trick against Argentina in the final.

Kylian Mbappe is also a keen basketball fan, and has previously attended NBA games, including in January when he was spotted at a Brooklyn Nets game alongside teammate Achraf Hakimi.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he makes the trip to San Antonio to watch Victor Wembanyama in his rookie season next year.