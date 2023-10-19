Tied for the lead of betting favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award is New York's Immanuel Quickley. After finishing second in the race for the award last season, he appears motivated to secure it. We have you covered with our NBA awards odds series with a Sixth Man of the Year prediction and pick.

The other half of the favorite leading the way to begin the 2023 season is Norman Powell. The Los Angeles Clippers guard coming off the bench will be pivotal in the success of the Clippers this season.

After a career year in Sacramento, Malik Monk is the third favorite to win this award. An impressive playoff performance against the Warriors has Monk ready for the season ahead.

NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon rounds this list out. After being traded to Portland for Jrue Holiday, he aims to be the veteran voice and spark this young team's needs.

NBA Odds: 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

NBA Odds: 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

Immanuel Quickley: +900

Norman Powell: +900

Malik Monk: +1200

Malcolm Brogdon: +1500

Why Immanuel Quickley Will Win The Sixth Man of the Year

Entering his fourth season in New York, Immanuel Quickley has quietly been the most consistent player on the Knicks since they drafted him. He has never had a season where he made fewer than 11.3 points per game, shot less than 34.6% from three, or committed more than 1.3 turnovers per game. With this consistency and steady increase in playing time, he seems due for a true breakout season off the bench. While he was able to see more success last season, he still has a lot of untapped potential left. He struggled in the playoffs, but post-All-Star break, he was phenomenal. In these 22 games, he averaged 21.0 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and 40.1% from deep and added 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Although Quickley may see his playing time and looks decrease with Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo in the fold, he remains the Knicks' sixth man. In this role, he has been consistent as it gets, and if he can return to how he ended last season, he is a lock to win this award.

Why Norman Powell Will Win The Sixth Man of the Year

Even though he missed 22 games last season due to various injuries, Norman Powell is tied as the favorite to win this award. The lingering injury issues bothered him, but he was one of the few bright spots for the Clippers last season when he was on the court. He only started in eight of the 60 games he played in but managed to average 26.1 minutes per game to drop 17.0 points on 47.9%/39.7%/81.2% shooting splits. He made 1.9 threes and 3.8 free throws per game at a very efficient rate, yet it was a down-year shooting for him. The definition of a sharpshooter, Powell can score with ease from three and the foul line.

With superstars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook all entering contract seasons, this becomes a make-or-break year in Los Angeles. While all the attention will swirl around these three guys, it will be guys coming off the bench, like Norman Powell, who will determine this team's success. With the Clippers having all these high-caliber players, it looks like Powell will follow suit.

Why Malik Monk Will Win The Sixth Man of the Year

After his one-year deal in Los Angeles expired in 2022, the Sacramento Kings quickly signed shooting guard Malik Monk. They knew right away that he would be a tremendous fit into their system, and they were right. Even though he did not start any of the 77 games he played in, he tallied career highs in free throws made per game, free throw percentage, and assists per game. While the Sacramento Kings may have been a first-round exit, Monk's performances were one of the only bright spots for them. In this series against the Warriors, he had three games where he scored 21 or more points and averaged 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. If he can continue to play the way he did at times in this series, this race won't even be a competition.

Entering the final year of the two-year deal he signed with Sacramento in 2022 provides added motivation for him to go out and succeed. Currently, he has one of the best-value contracts in the league. Making $9.9 million this year, Monk is looking to have a career year so he can break the bank this off-season, which is some of the best motivation a player can have to win an award like this.

Why Malcolm Brogdon Will Win The Sixth Man of the Year

If we were to base the winner for this year's award solely on player resumes, Malcolm Brogdon would clear the competition. He enters this new season having won last year's Sixth Man of the Year award, is a member of the 50/40/90 club, and is a former Rookie of the Year winner. On paper, it may seem like he had a down year in Boston, but in reality, he was everything you could ask for from a sixth man. Per 100 possessions, he averaged 27.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists. The production will undoubtedly be even if the minutes are not there for him.

It goes without saying that Brogdon would be a starter on just about every team in the league. With Portland focusing on their young players like Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe, it seems likely that Brogdon is in line for a bench role as sixth man. Regarding pure talent and track record, Brogdon clears the competition and should be in line for a back-to-back win.

Final 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year Winner Prediction & Pick

This is one of the most challenging awards to pick because of the unpredictability of the team's rotations. Bench players constantly change in the league based on injury, performance, etc. However, based on current depth charts, I am going with Malik Monk. A lot of these other teams have crowded benches and starting lineups that will interfere with these player's minutes. However, Sacramento has made it clear that they want Monk to be an integral part of their team. He is in the driver's seat for the sixth man position on the team with little competition on the bench, meaning the minutes and looks are sure to follow.

