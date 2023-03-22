The Philadelphia 76ers travel to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls in this Eastern Conference matchup. This game continues our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Bulls prediction and pick.

The 76ers have a record of 48-23 and have already clinched a playoff spot. They have the third seed as of now, but they trail the Boston Celtics by just one game for the second seed. Earning that second seed is a game-changer as the second seed will have to play a team from the play-in tournament. Joel Embiid is the leader of the team and is a player that many believe should be MVP this season. He averages 33.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Those numbers put him first in the NBA in scoring and top ten in rebounding. He also protects the rim well averaging 1.8 blocks a game, putting him sixth in that category.

The Bulls are sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34-37. They are on a three-game win streak and have been playing some solid basketball lately. DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine both score 25 points per game while Nikola Vucevic averages a double-double. The Addition of Patrick Beverley has been a huge help for their defense.

These two teams have met three times already this season with the Bulls winning two of them. They have put together some great games with two of the three being decided by five points or less. It took two overtimes for the Bulls to beat the 76ers on Monday night. We can expect another good game as the Bulls look to win the season series.

Here are the 76ers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Bulls Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers have one of the better records on the road this season. At 22-12, they are tied for the second-most road wins in the entire NBA. Speaking of records, Joel Embiid has a record of 12-1 against the Bulls in his entire career. It took double overtime for Embiid to suffer his first loss. However, he put up 37 points and 16 rebounds in the game. James Harden was a different story. He scored just five points in 47 minutes of game time. That was just his second game all season in that he scored less than 10 points. That total is well under his season average of 21.4. James Harden was quiet in the loss, but it should not be a recurring theme.

Philadelphia was on a seven-game win streak before the loss Monday night, so they have been playing really well in the month of March. In their last ten games, they have scored 124 points per game. As long as Harden scores more than five points, the 76ers should not have a problem winning this game.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has been relying on their defense a lot lately, and for good reason. In their last 10 games, the Bulls have given up just 112 points per game. They have given up 105 points or less in five of those games. Chicago is top 10 in steals per game and they force the 11th most turnovers in the NBA.

Offensively, Zach Lavine is scoring 30 points per game in his last 10. At the same time, DeMar DeRozan has 26.3 points 5.5 rebounds, and 5 assists in his last 10 games. The two superstars on the Bulls are getting hot at the right time, and they will have to stay hot if they want the season series win vs. the 76ers.

Chicago will have to keep the 76ers in check defensively, but if DeRozan and Lavine stay hot, this game should be close.

Final 76ers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Expect another close game, but Embiid and Harden will not lose two in a row to the Bulls. Embiid always plays well vs. Chicago and the 76ers are a solid road team. Philadelphia should take care of business.

Final 76ers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: 76ers -3.5 (-110), Under (221.5)