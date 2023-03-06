The Indiana Pacers (29-36) host the Philadelphia 76ers in a game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Catch our NBA odds series with a Sixers-Pacers prediction and pick prepared for you.

The Sixers hope to build on their good record this March. They have two wins in three games this month including a recent three-point win against the Bucks.

The Pacers have shown some signs of life as of late. They have won four of their last six games, and its latest victory is also a three-point margin against the Chicago Bulls.

Here are the Sixers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Sixers-Pacers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -6.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Sixers vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Philadelphia,

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET / 4:10 PM PT

Why The Sixers Could Cover The Spread

The Sixers are third in the East right now, just 4.5 games behind Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks. Philly is just second to Boston in the Atlantic Division, but it sure does look like the Sixers are securing a top-four finish to secure home-court advantage.

The 76ers are coming off a 133-130 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Initially, the 76ers trailed by six after half-time and were down by 18 at one point in the game. However, the Sixers rallied to a win, producing 48 points in the fourth quarter and 80 points in the second half. Significantly, James Harden played his heart out and had 38 points, five three-pointers, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Joel Embiid had an unusual double-double with 31 points and 10 assists. Likewise, Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and three rebounds. Georges Niang finished with 16 points off the bench. Ultimately, the 76ers shot 50 percent from the field but played well enough to win. Their defense held the Bucks to 44 percent in the fourth quarter. The Sixers also had five steals.

Embiid and Harden are the players to watch in this face-off against the Pacers. Significantly, Embiid is second in the league with 33 points per game. He also averages 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Harden leads the league with 10.6 assists while also posting 22.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Maxey, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton are solid secondary options, averaging double-digit points per night.

The 76ers are eighth in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage (48.2) and second in three-point shooting clip (38.6). Likewise, they are the best free-throw shooting team in the association, sinking 21 of their 25.3 charity chances on average. The Sixers struggle on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds.

Doc Rivers will play this match with Harris and PJ Tucker still having doubtful statuses. Mac McClung, Jaden Springer, and Louis King are out on two-way duties. Harris and Tucker will likely labor through their discomfort and earn this win against Indy.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are far better than their record shows. They have a ton of talent but they are still figuring out how to finish games convincingly. The Pacers are now 11th in the East, 1.5 games behind the 10th-seed Washington Wizards. Indy holds the third-best record in the Central Division, behind the Bucks and Cavaliers while ahead of the Bulls and Pistons.

The Pacers have a 4-2 record in their last six games. Their recent win was against the Chicago Bulls in the United Center. The Pacers had a hard time guarding Zach LaVine who put up 42 points, four rebounds, four assists, and five treys. However, six players from the Pacers hoisted double-digit points. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 29 points and 11 assists, including a three-point silencer from near the logo.

Rick Carlisle will surely want to develop the gameplay of his young players. Myles Turner is coming off one of the best seasons he had in the Indy outfit, averaging 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Haliburton is also a double-double machine with 20.2 points and 10.2 assists made per game.

The Pacers are one of the better teams who can cover the spread in this game. Kendall Brown is out for this game, and Andrew Nesmith is doubtful to make an appearance. Carlisle will likely not avert from his regular starters that include Haliburton, Nesmith, Turner, Andrew Nembhard, and Buddy Hield. In any case, expect more minutes from Bennedict Mathurin, Chris Duarte, Jordan Nwora, and Oshae Brissett off the bench.

Final Sixers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Philly won its last four face-offs with Indy, but their recent win last January was just a three-point margin. The Sixers will look to impose their strength against the Pacers in a more convincing manner. Back the visitors to deliver a high-scoring affair.

Final Sixers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers (-6.5), Over 234