The future remains murky for Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green. After a loss in the second round to the Los Angeles Lakers and the departure of Bob Myers, the future of the Warriors dynasty remains up in the air.

Moreover, rumors have swirled about Green potentially leaving this offseason, and if so, he would be a popular candidate on the market for a number of NBA teams. However, the latest odds have a surprising team on top of the list, per BetOnline.

Utah Jazz: +300

Sacramento Kings: +400

Los Angeles Clippers: +500

Phoenix Suns: +600

Dallas Mavericks: +800

Detroit Pistons: +800

Yes, the Utah Jazz are the leading favorites, at least per the latest odds, and a pair of California teams are right behind them in the Kings and Clippers. Green, 33, still can provide plenty of quality minutes for any team in the NBA. This past season, he averaged 8.5 PPG with 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 52% from the field. On the other hand, he was the third or sometimes the fourth option, with guys like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and even Jordan Poole ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Jazz are an intriguing team due to their youth, and they could use a quality veteran such as Green. However, the Kings or Clippers might be more intriguing for Green due to their playoff hopes, and Sacramento lost in the first round to the Warriors despite finishing the year as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Nonetheless, if Green does hit free agency and leaves the Warriors, he should be one of the more polarizing names on the market.