The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Milwaukee has surged to a 26-14 record, third place in the Eastern Conference. on the backs of their nine-game winning streak to open the season. Even with an injury to Khris Middleton, the team is in a strong position to make a deep playoff run.

Atlanta’s up-and-down season has culminated in a 19-21 record, ninth place in the Eastern Conference. A rough December can be pointed to for the underwhelming record. Following a four-game losing streak, Atlanta has won two of their last three games.

Here are the Bucks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Hawks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Hawks

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Atlanta

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 31.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. The Greek Freak is shooting 52.7 percent from the field, while Atlanta has struggled to limit opponents’ shooting. Opponents have shot 47.4 percent against Atlanta. Jrue Holiday leads the team with 7.1 assists, 1.4 steals per game, and ranks second with 18.1 points per game. Toronto has only turned the ball over 12.4 times per game. Bobby Portis, who has spent the majority of the season coming off the bench, is averaging a double-double with 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Atlanta has allowed the second most rebounds per game. Milwaukee ranks first averaging 49.3 rebounds and sixth with 5.4 blocks per game. Brook Lopez has turned back the clock, averaging 14.5 points per game, his highest total since 2016-17. Lopez has also turned away 2.6 shots per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 112.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league. The strong record for Milwaukee can be largely attributed to their defense, which allows just 111.1 points per game, eighth in the league. Milwaukee has held their opponents to a 45.1 shooting percentage.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young leads the team with 27.5 points and 9.8 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is second with 20.4 points and 6.1 assists per game and leads the team with an impressive 1.7 steals per game. Big man Clint Capela is the lone Hawks player averaging a double-double, with 12.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Capela is set to miss this matchup with a calf injury. Atlanta has averaged 44.1 rebounds per game, which is 10th in the league, while Milwaukee has allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league. John Collins is back from his recent injury, averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Collins is now the team’s most reliable big man with Capela on the shelf briefly. Collins has shot 49.8 percent from the field. AJ Griffin has provided a spark off the bench, averaging 9.9 points while playing 21.0 minutes per game across his 36 appearances. Clearly, the team has missed Capela, who has been out nearly two weeks.

Atlanta has averaged 115.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league, but ranks third by turning the ball over just 12.9 times. Atlanta’s defense has been below-average, ranking 22nd with 116.4 points allowed per game.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

This is an interesting matchup, but Milwaukee is just too strong.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -2.5 (-110), over 236 (-110)