The Chicago Bulls will travel to take on the Washington Wizards in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Capitol One Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bulls-Wizards prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago has been up and down, going 19-22, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Even when there has been momentum, namely a three-game winning streak, a rough stretch has immediately followed. Two separate four-game losing streaks underscore the inconsistency of the season. Chicago snapped their three-game winning streak last game.

Washington has struggled to a 17-24 record this season, 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The team suffered a 10-game losing streak to open December, but has won six of their last 10 games since the losing streak. Head coach Wes Unseld is in his second season with the franchise.

Here are the Bulls-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Wizards Odds

Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Washington

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

DeMar DeRozan has continued his dominance, leading the team with 26.1 points and 4.9 assists per game. DeRozan has also pulled in 5.0 rebounds per game, which is third on the team. Zach LaVine, the high-flying combo guard, is second with 23.4 points, and 4.3 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic has cleaned up the boards, averaging 10.9 rebounds and 16.9 points per game, the lone Bull to average a double-double.

Shockingly, Chicago ranks 23rd in the league with 42.3 rebounds per game. Washington has allowed 43.2 rebounds per game to opponents, ranking 12th in the league. Chicago averages 7.4 steals per game, which ranks 11th in the league. Alex Caruso leads the team with 1.5 steals per game, also shooting 40.5 percent from behind the arc. DeRozan and LaVine are tied for second with 1.0 steals per game. Washington has turned the ball over 14.2 times per game.

Chicago ranks fifth with an 81.5 free throw percentage, and Washington fouls 19.4 times per game. Chicago’s offense ranks 13th with 114.7 points per game, while their defense has been average, ranking 19th with 115.3 points allowed per game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal leads the team with 23.5 points and 5.2 assists per game. Unfortunately, Beal will likely be out the rest of the week. Kristaps Porzingis is second on the team with 22.0 points and leads the team with 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Porzingis has shot 47.6 percent from the field. Kyle Kuzma, in his second year with Washington, has averaged 21.3 points per game, which would be a career-high across a full season. Kuzma has also pulled in 7.5 rebounds per game. Washington ranks 13th in the league with 43.8 rebounds per game, and fourth in blocks at 5.4. Rui Hamichura is the fourth and final Wizard to average double-digit points, with 13.0 points on 49.8 percent shooting. Hamichura has come off the bench in all 25 of his appearances. Hamichura has been the main bench contributor for Washington.

Washington has been pedestrian offensively, ranking 21st with 112.1 points per game. Defense has been better for the Wizards, ranking 15th with 113.5 points allowed per game. Washington has defended the three ball very well, holding opponents to 36.4 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Final Bulls-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The injuries for Chicago will prove too much to overcome in this one.

Final Bulls-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington +1.5 (-110), over 230 (-110)