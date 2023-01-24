The Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) face the Los Angeles Lakers (22-25) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Lakers prediction pick, and how to watch.

The Clippers have won two straight games and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. They covered 47% of their games while 61% went under the projected point total. The Lakers have won three of their last four but still sit in 12th place in the West. They covered 48% of their games while 53% went over. This will be the third meeting between LA’s two teams with the Clippers carrying a 2-0 series lead.

Here are the Clippers-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Clippers-Lakers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers have a great chance to cover again tonight against a team they’ve already beaten by 5+ twice this season. LAC features a strong defense that allowed the fourth-fewest points this season (110.5 Opp. PPG). They are a strong rebounding team as well, ranking eighth in total rebounds (52.7 RPG) and in the top 10 in defensive rebound rate. That being said, the Clippers struggle to score the ball – something they’ll have to remedy against an improved Lakers defense.

If the Clippers end up covering tonight, it will likely have something to do with Kawhi Leonard. After missing an extended period of time to begin the season and bouncing in and out of the lineup, Kawhi finally looks to have returned to full-time status. Long-regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league, Kawhi’s potential return to dominance could shake up the Western Conference landscape. For our purposes tonight, it gives the Clippers a great chance to cover. Considering he averaged 31.0 PPG on 59% shooting across his last three games, Leonard sits in a great spot to have another 30-point outing against the Lakers’ 26th-ranked defense.

The Clippers couldn’t seem to catch a break, as Paul George went down as soon as Kawhi started playing regularly. George is back, however, and looked good in his two games over the weekend. For the season, PG-13 averages 23.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 46% from the floor. He was the catalyst in their two earlier wins over the Lakers and will likely see a sizable role once again tonight.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers enter tonight’s game once again in must-win territory as they sit a game back of the 10th seed in the Western Conference. With the impending return of Anthony Davis seemingly on the horizon, the Lakers could use all the wins they can get. That being said, they’ll first look to at least cover tonight as 5-point underdogs to a team they’ve been beaten by six and 13 in the first two matchups. LAL features a strong offense that ranks sixth in scoring. They do a great job running the brakes and pounding the ball down low, ranking in the top five in both fast break scoring and points in the paint. The Lakers could also have a major advantage if the game comes down to the wire as they lead the league in fourth-quarter scoring.

Any Lakers’ chance of covering tonight starts with LeBron James as he has been on a tear since the turn of the calendar. He’s averaged 33.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 7.8 APG this month as the soon-to-be all-time scoring leader continues to defy Father Time. That being said, James is questionable tonight. If he is unable to go, look for the Lakers to rely heavily on Russell Westbrook to create on offense. In nine games without James this season, Westbrook averaged 17.8 PPG and 8.3 APG while shooting 41% from the floor. Expect him to have a big night regardless considering he averaged 18 PPG across his last three games with James in the lineup.

The X-factor for the Lakers tonight is big man Thomas Bryant. Bryant made headlines on Sunday when he dropped 31 points and 14 rebounds on the Trail Blazers. He has flashed double-double potential all season long but is coming off his strongest game of the season and will likely be featured heavily against a Clippers team that ranks in the bottom half of the league in interior defense.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

With LeBron questionable and approaching the scoring record, this is an easy Clippers pick for me. Hop on the -5 now with the idea that they could cover regardless if LeBron plays. If by chance, he is a late scratch then the Clippers will likely creep toward double-digit favorites.

Final Clippers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -5 (-110)