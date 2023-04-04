Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Bulls prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Hawks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bulls Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-112)

Chicago Bulls: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

TV: Bally Southeast, NBCS Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Eighth in the East)

ATS Record: 34-43-1 (44%)

Over Record: 43-35 (55%)

Atlanta has played their way into the play-in picture after sitting outside the top 10 in the East for a majority of the season. That being said, their seed is far from secure as they hold the same record as the ninth-place Raptors. Consequently, Atlanta will be heavily incentivized to win tonight considering they would only need to win one play-in game as the eighth seed compared to two as the ninth seed. They’ll have their work cut out for them tonight, however, as they are sizable underdogs visiting a Chicago team who beat them two out of three times earlier this season. That includes the most recent matchup – a 111-100 home beatdown for the Bulls. However, the Hawks are coming off a massive overtime win over the Mavericks and their offense seems to be firing on all cylinders.

Atlanta will be without star point guard Trae Young tonight. In his absence, look for fellow guard Dejounte Murray to take on a much bigger role. Murray put together a strong inaugural campaign in Atlanta. For the season, he averaged 20.6 PPG and 6.1 APG – both second on the team behind Young. Murray projects for a massive performance tonight considering his work when Trae misses games. In six games playing without Young, Murray averaged 26.7 PPG, 8.2 APG, and 6.0 RPG. He shot 46% overall in those games and a staggering 42% from deep. With three straight 20-point games, look for Murray to record a monster night as the primary option.

The X-factor for the Hawks tonight is wing Bogdan Bodgadnovic. The sharp-shooting wing records the second-lowest scoring total of his career this season but projects for a much bigger role tonight with Trae Young out. Additionally, the 40% three-point shooter found a ton of success in their prior matchups with Chicago. In three games this season, Bogdanovic averaged 17.3 PPPG and 4.0 threes per game while shooting 43% beyond the arc.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (10th in the East)

ATS Record: 38-37-3 (51%)

Over Record: 35-43 (45%)

Like their opponents tonight, Chicago was outside of the play-in picture for a majority of the season before turning it on late. For the Bulls, however, that turning it on late has happened incredibly recently as they are tied for the second-best record in the league over their last 10 games. While Chicago holds the last play-in spot at the moment, they sit just a single game back of the eighth-place Hawks. Thus, they should be highly motivated to compete as they defend their home court and inch closer to the eighth seed. Chicago has found a lot of success against Atlanta this season considering they won two of the three games and their lone loss came by a single point, on the road, and in overtime.

Chicago features a veteran-laden lineup headlined by the dynamic duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Both wings were lights-out during their 10-game hot streak. Over the last 10 games, LaVine leads the way with 26.2 PPG to go along with 5.6 APG. The athletic guard was especially effective from an efficiency standpoint. He shot 55% over that span and nailed 2.3 threes per game at a 40% clip. Additionally, LaVine is coming off arguably his best game of the season. In Sunday’s win over the Grizzlies, LaVine scored 36 points on 68% shooting and dished out nine assists while recording 0 turnovers. Although Atlanta held him to just 21 PPG in their three prior meetings, expect a big night from the rejuvenated LaVine.

As for DeRozan, he continues to be one of the most solid and consistent stars in the league. The 33-year-old is coming off an incredible showing against the Grizzlies in which he scored 31 points and dished out seven assists. Additionally, he gave the Hawks fits in their three prior matchups where he averaged 29.3 PPG.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

For what it is worth, the absence of Trae Young actually makes me MORE inclined to pick the Hawks here. However, Chicago has been rolling of late. Coming off arguably their best win of the season, the Bulls should tear through a Hawks team they already beat twice this season.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -5.5 (-108)