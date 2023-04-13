The NBA Playoffs are back as the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks (41-41) take on the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics (57-25) in the Eastern Conference first round. The series tips off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. With such an enticing matchup on deck, there are a number of juicy series props to take a look at. Below we continue our NBA odds series with the Hawks-Celtics playoff series’ top betting prop picks and odds.

Here are the Hawks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Celtics Betting Props & Odds

Series Correct Score: Celtics 4-1 (+165)

Assists Leader: Trae Young (-250)

Threes Leader: Jayson Tatum (-110)

Hawks-Celtics Correct Score Pick: Celtics 4-1 (+165)

It seems to be a general consensus around the association that the Celtics are winning the series – the question is how many games it takes them. Although Celtics 4-1 is the favorite, I think it still presents the most value. Boston faced no struggle in taking down Atlanta this season as they came away victorious in all three regular-season meetings. While one of those wins came in the last regular season game of the year with both teams resting their starters, the other two wins were convincing, to say the least. Boston crushed Atlanta earlier in the season 126-101 and then beat them 134-125 midway through March. While the Hawks looked more competitive in the second meeting with Quinn Snyder at the helm, they still lost at home.

Additionally, the Hawks didn’t finish the season particularly strong despite their big win in the play-in. In 23 games after the All-Star break, Atlanta managed just a 12-11 record. Compare that to Boston who owned the third-best record in the league at 15-8 over that same span. While both teams feature top-five scoring offenses, there exist major concerns over the Hawks’ ability to stop the Celtics. Atlanta allowed the sixth-most points per game compared to Boston who allowed the fifth-fewest. That won’t get it done over a full seven-game series. That being said, between Capela’s dominance on the glass and their guard play Atlanta should be able to sneak one win out. That’s all they’ll get, however.

Assists Leader: Trae Young (-250)

While that -250 doesn’t appear to be great value on paper, it’s incredible when considering how much of a sure thing this is. Trae Young stands as the only player on either team to average more than 6.5 assists per game… and he averages 10.2. Young dished out the second-most assists per game in the entire league this season and only sits as a -250 favorite despite his opposition not even playing a true point guard. Marcus Smart holds the second-best odds at +600. While he did average a respectable 6.3 APG during the regular season, that number dropped to 4.3 APG since the All-Star break. Multiple members of his own team would have a better chance to top Young in assists.

Consequently, the only competition Young really has for the assist crown is teammate Dejounte Murray. Murray averaged 6.1 APG during the regular season – a similar number to Smart but if Young were to focus more on scoring that game script would directly benefit Murray. Still, considering Trae averaged 11.0 APG against the Celtics this season he figures to be an absolute lock for this one yet is available at shockingly decent odds.

Threes Leader: Jayson Tatum (-110)

One of the most up-in-the-air props out there, Jayson Tatum Tatum as a -110 favorite presents great value. Between both teams, only Tatum averaged more than three three-pointers per game this season and he finished with 3.2 threes per game on 35% shooting. Only Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 2.7 even came with 0.5 a three per game of Tatum’s 3.2. While that does make Bogdanovic at +850 enticing, Boston’s elite perimeter defense should be able to shut him down for the most part.

That being said, there are two other names worth discussing. Al Horford (+850) kept pace with Tatum over the second half of the year. Since the All-Star break Hereford averaged 2.9 threes per game compared to Tatum’s 3.0. Those end up equally the same amount of threes over the course of an entire series and thus there looks to be value there. Still, I lean toward Tatum thanks to his insane volume of 9.2 attempts per game. Hawk Saddiq Bey would be my dart throw here. Despite averaging a respectable 2.0 threes per game since the All-Star break, Bey’s odds sit all the way down at +3500.

Final Hawks-Celtics Betting Prop Odds & Pick

While the Hawks looked frisky in their play-in win over the Heat, the Celtics sit in a completely different class of teams. Atlanta should be able to steal one of their two home games but they stand no match for the Celtics on the road. That being said, Trae Young should continue to post gaudy assist numbers despite Jayson Tatum making it rain on the other end from three.