On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks decided to fire Nate McMillan after a disappointing 29-30 start to the season. A change was clearly needed but we also have to remember this is the second coach that star guard Trae Young has clashed with, also failing to see eye to eye with former HC Lloyd Pierce. Between their struggles and his inability to get along with coaching, there is a chance Young either requests a trade this offseason, or the organization decides to part ways with him.

If that does happen, the Miami Heat (+400), Chicago Bulls (+500), and the Dallas Mavericks (+600) are the favorites to land the superstar at SporsBetting.ag. Find the top-10 below:

Miami Heat (+400)

Chicago Bulls (+500)

Dallas Mavericks (+600)

Los Angeles Clippers (+700)

Los Angeles Lakers (+700)

Boston Celtics (+800)

Washington Wizards (+800)

Denver Nuggets (+900)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+900)

New Orleans Pelicans (+1200)

At this point, there are no indications that Trae Young will be gone. After all, the Hawks still have a chance to make the playoffs, currently sitting in a play-in spot and just 3.5 games behind the sixth-place New York Knicks. Not all is lost yet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But, it’s clear their offense is far from efficient. Atlanta’s ball movement is sub-par. They struggle to shoot the triple. Trae and Dejounte Murray aren’t building the chemistry that the franchise would’ve hoped. The hope is the Hawks bring in a new HC who can really be on the same page as Young. But if he’s getting into arguments with him too, Atlanta will likely take action.

The team would get an absolute haul in return for Young if a trade came to fruition, who is averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. The Heat is also a very intriguing destination because of their lack of a franchise PG. Kyle Lowry is on his last legs and frankly unreliable these days.

As for the Bulls, well, Lonzo Ball’s future is looking grim after getting shut down for the rest of the season due to a nagging knee injury. Who knows what will happen to him? Toss Trae Young in that Chicago backcourt alongside Zach LaVine and it’s electric.

It will be very interesting to see if Young stays put or not in the coming months.