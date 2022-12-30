By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their road trip as they head to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series as we make a Lakers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Lakers lost 112-98 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. LeBron James led the Lakers with 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. However, James sounded off after this loss, indicating how he tired of losing. James had done this before and took the time to once again put the pressure on the Lakers following yet another defeat. However, he puts the Lakers in a position where they already are short-handed and cannot go into this battle with the Hawks with even more distractions.

The Hawks lost 108-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Dejounte Murray missed one of his two free throws and could not tie the game with 26 seconds left. Significantly, Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. However, he struggled from the field, shooting 10 for 26. John Collins added 21 points with eight rebounds. Also, Onyeka Okongwu had 18 points with 13 rebounds. Trae Young missed Wednesday’s contest but likely will play on Friday.

The Lakers are 4-6 over their last 10 games. Substantially, they are 6-13 on the road and 3-7 over their previous 10 road games. The Hawks are 4-6 over their last 10 games. Additionally, they are 11-7 at State Farm Arena and 6-4 over their previous 10 at home.

The Lakers lead the all-time series 194-142. Also, they are 7-3 over the last 10 games against the Hawks. The teams split the season series last year, with the Lakers winning 134-118 in Los Angeles and the Hawks winning 129-121 in Atlanta. Now, the Hawks look to turn the trend around and beat the Lakers.

Here are the Lakers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Hawks Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +7.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 239.5 (-108)

Under: 239.5 (-112)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Life without Anthony Davis has been tough for the Lakers. Significantly, the Lakers are 14-21 but 3-7 without Davis in the lineup. They are an average team with him in the lineup and an awful team with him on the sidelines. James is there to pick up the slack.

James averages 27.8 points per game with a shooting percentage of 49.8. Additionally, he averages 8.1 rebounds per game and 6.6 assists per contest. Russell Westbrook averages 14.7 points per game with a 40.7 shooting percentage. Also, he averages 6.3 rebounds per game and 7.7 assists per match. Lonnie Walker IV averages 14.7 points per game. Moreover, he grabs 6.3 rebounds per game and 7.7 assists per contest.

The Lakers are seventh in field goal shooting percentage but 25th in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are eighth in free-throw shooting percentage. The Lakers are also good on the boards, ranking seventh in rebounds. Moreover, they are 17th in turnovers and 13th in blocked shots.

The Lakers could cover the spread if they can handle the ball properly and not turn it over. Likewise, they must stop Young and the Atlanta scorers from going off on them.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks continue to toil through mediocrity. Ultimately, they have amazing talent. But things have not gone to fruition, similar to last season. Therefore, they sit at 17-18 and ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Young averages 27.3 points per game with 9.9 assists per contest. Also, Murray averages 20.5 points per game with a 44.6 percent shooting percentage. But the Hawks need Bodgan Bogdanovic to stay healthy. Consequently, he has played only 12 games. Bogdanovic averages 17.4 points per game with a shooting percentage of 43.9 percent. Thus, the Hawks need him healthy to compete.

The Hawks have struggled to shoot the ball, ranking 19th in field goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they are 27th in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Hawks are great from the charity stripe. Significantly, the Hawks are third from the free-throw line. Atlanta has done well at rebounding, ranking 10th on the boards. Likewise, the Hawks handle the ball well, ranking third in turnovers. The Hawks are also 13th in blocked shots. Significantly, their defense has played a part in many victories this season.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Young, Murray, and Bogdanovic can find ways to score and penetrate this Lakers’ defense. Additionally, they must force James to pivot and find another shooter.

Final Lakers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are once again in chaos. Consequently, it has turned sour in Los Angeles, and things do not look like they are getting better anytime soon. Expect the Hawks to capitalize on this and take advantage of a less-talented Lakers squad and roll their way to a victory with Young and Bogdanovic leading the charge.

Final Lakers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks: -7.5 (-110)