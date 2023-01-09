By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Orlando Magic (15-25) visit the Sacramento Kings (20-18) on Monday night. Action tips off at 10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Kings prediction and pick.

Orlando has won two of its last three games but remains in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have covered 54% of their games while 53% have gone over the projected point total. Sacramento has lost three of its last four games but is still the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Kings have covered 53% of their games while 54% have gone under. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. Sacramento took a three-point overtime victory in the first matchup.

Here are the Magic-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Kings Odds

Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-114)

Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-106)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Kings

TV: Bally Florida, NBCS California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Despite Orlando’s place on the Eastern Conference ladder, the Magic are certainly frisky enough to cover as road underdogs. While they may struggle offensively, they’re a solid rebounding team (14th in RPG) and do an excellent job getting to the free throw line (fourth in made free throws per game and eighth in attempted free throws per game). Sacramento has been one of the most entertaining teams in the league but has fallen off a bit in recent games — presenting an opportunity for the young Magic to cover as road underdogs.

If Orlando is going to cover, rookie phenom Paolo Banchero will likely need to replicate his previous performance against the Kings. Despite the loss, Banchero scored 33 points (14-of-26 shooting) and pulled down 16 rebounds. While he may not drop 30 and 15 again, his season averages support another strong night. For the season, Banchero leads all rookies with 21.4 points per game while also contributing 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

If the game goes down to the wire again, Orlando could be well-positioned to come up with a backdoor cover thanks to their strong fourth-quarter play. The Magic rank fourth in the league in fourth-quarter scoring (28.2 points). That bodes well for their chances of sneaking a cover, especially considering Sacramento allows the sixth-most fourth-quarter points per game (27.7). Wing Franz Wagner has been a killer at the end of games, scoring the ninth-most fourth-quarter points in the league (7.0).

Wagner doesn’t just save it all for the end of games, however. He has been stellar throughout the season but is really coming around in recent games. Over his last three games, Wagner has averaged 24.7 points while shooting 55% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. He terrorized the Kings in their previous matchup as well. In the close loss, Wagner scored 31 points (13-of-22 shooting) and dished out six assists.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Despite a recent rough stretch, the Kings remain one of the most electric teams in the league. Sacramento features an elite offense that ranks second in scoring (118.3 points per game) and seventh in fast-break points (15.4). Orlando’s defense is average (113.9 points allowed per game, but they allow the seventh-most fast-break points per game (15). If Sacramento can control the pace of the game and speed up the snail’s pace Magic, this could get out of hand quickly.

For that to happen, the Kings are going to need a big game out of point guard De’Aaron Fox. Fox was incredible in their early-season win over the Magic. The speedy point guard scored 37 points (14-of-24 shooting), including the game-winning jumper at the buzzer in overtime. While he may not drop close to 40 points again, it certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility. For the season, Fox averages 24.2 points and 5.9 assists. He scored scored 34+ in two out of his last three games and will likely be highly motivated to come away with a victory after their controversial loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

As good as Fox has been this season, the biggest X-factor in their ability to cover is big man Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is the rare big man who leads his team in both rebounding and assists, as he averages 12.5 rebounds (No. 1 in the NBA) and 6.7 assists. He’s no slouch as a scorer, either, averaging 18.9 points on 62.1% shooting (No. 8 in the NBA).

Final Magic-Kings Prediction & Pick

Orlando battled in the previous matchup, and I’d expect more of the same tonight. The Kings may come out ahead, but it’ll be close.

Final Magic-Kings Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +6.5 (-114)