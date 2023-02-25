The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” to play the New York Knicks. We’re in Madison Square Garden sharing our NBA odds series, making a Pelicans-Knicks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pelicans are coming off a 115-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Ultimately, they fell behind early and trailed by 15 entering the fourth quarter. But the Pelicans could not complete the comeback and fell short. Significantly, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 36 points. CJ McCollum also added 23 points. Likewise, Jonas Valanciuanas added 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Pelicans shot 46.4 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc. Also, the Pelicans also short only 76 percent from the free-throw line. The Pelicans lost the battle of the boards 48-43.

The Knicks are coming off a 115-109 victory over the Washington Wizards. Initially, they fell behind 38-27 after the first quarter. But the Knicks powered back and completed the comeback to stun the Wizards. Ultimately, Julius Randle erupted for 46 points. RJ Barrett added 14 points. Additionally, Jalen Brunson added 13 points and nine assists. Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 16 points. Ultimately, the Knicks finished with 48.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent from the 3-point line. The Knicks won the battle of the boards 43-34. Also, they forced 17 turnovers.

The Pelicans enter this game with a record of 30-30. Unfortunately, they are 13-18 without Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are 10-20 on the road. Additionally, they are 4-6 over their last 10 games. The Knicks are 34-27. Also, they are 16-15 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are also 7-3 over their past 10 games.

The Pelicans and Knicks have split the past 10 games against each other. Also, the Pelicans are 5-5 over their last 10 games at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Pelicans-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Knicks Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +2.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks

TV: MSG and BSNO

Stream: NBA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are still without Williamson. Unfortunately, he has missed 60 percent of the possible games in his career. But he is just a few weeks away from returning, and the Pelicans must continue to play without him.

Ingram leads the Pelicans with 23 points per game. Moreover, he is taking the slack and lifting the Pelicans with his scoring touch. McCollum averages 21.2 points per game. Ultimately, he is showcasing why the Pelicans signed him. Valanciuanas averages 14.4 points per game and 9.8 rebounds. Therefore, New Orleans relies on him to help win the battle of the boards.

The Pelicans are 11th in field goal shooting percentage, 18th in 3-point shooting percentage, and 17th in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, they rank ninth on the boards. The Pelicans struggle to handle the ball or defend, ranking 21st in turnovers and 23rd in blocked shots.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and win the battle on the boards. Additionally, they must stop Randle from going off.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are in a good position with 21 games left to play and can continue their playoff push today. Now, they have a chance to rack up some wins and improve their positioning.

Randle is amazing, with 24.8 points per game and 10.8 rebounds. Significantly, he continues to shine and deliver. Brunson is just as great, with 23.9 points per game and 6.9 assists. Substantially, he puts up buckets on nights when Randle does not always take the lead. Barrett averages 19.7 points per game, providing the third scoring option. However, the Knicks just acquired someone who will become their fourth option. The Knicks recently traded for Josh Hart, who is averaging 17 points per game over the past three games since coming to New York.

The Knicks traded for him because they struggled to shoot, ranking 24th in field goal shooting percentage, 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage, and 23rd in free-throw shooting percentage. Now, they added another option that can hit shots from all over the court. The Knicks continue to be amazing on the boards, ranking fourth in rebounds. Also, the Knicks handle the ball well, ranking second in turnovers. But the Knicks must improve on the defensive end, ranking 24th in blocked shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and make some good plays. Likewise, the Knicks must stop Ingram and McCollum from taking over.

Final Pelicans-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are still hurting. Consequently, they might struggle again, even against a New York team that played last night. Expect the Knicks to find a way.

Final Pelicans-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110)