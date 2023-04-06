Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Jazz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Thunder-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Jazz Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-112)

Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-108)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

TV: Bally Oklahoma, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 4-6 (10th in the West)

ATS Record: 43-34-3 (56%)

Over Record: 46-34 (58%)

Oklahoma City has free-fallen in recent games. After looking like a near-lock for the play-in game, they now find themselves with the same record as the 11th-place Mavericks and with the Jazz lurking 1.5 games back. With that, the Thunder will likely be playing as hard as they can tonight considering the Mavericks have a calk walk schedule the rest of the way. Still, Oklahoma City won’t be 100% as wing Luguentz Dort is doubtful. Nevertheless, the Thunder have already beaten the Jazz twice this season and they averaged 126 points per game against them. As such, the Thunder will need their offense to be clicking tonight. In what is the highest over/under of the night, Oklahoma City will need their offense to be firing on all cylinders if they want to cover as 6.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma City’s lethal offense starts with budding superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 24-year-old ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring with 31.5 PPG. He contributes up and down the box score thanks to 4.8 RPG and 5.4 APG. Additionally, SGA prides himself on being an engaged defender and this season he averaged career highs in both blocks (1.0 BPG) and steals (1.7 SPG). For as well-rounded as he is, the former Clipper managed to be stunningly efficient. Despite his sky-high usage rate, SGA shoots 51% from the floor, 91% from the line, and averages a measly 2.9 turnovers per game.

Additionally, SGA was red-hot in recent games, eclipsing 30 in four consecutive outings and getting to 39 in two of his last three. That tracks with how well he played against the Jazz this season. Consequently, in two prior meetings, he averaged 38.5 PPG – a number he may have to reach if the Thunder are going to cover.

While SGA is the heart and soul of this Thunder team, they have a number of skilled young players that could help propel them to cover tonight. Both Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey have been especially impactful in recent games. Over their last five, Williams averaged 20.6 PPG while Giddey was right behind him with 20.2. They’re hardly just scorers, however, as both players bring a ton to the game besides putting the ball in the basket. Williams is a budding rebounding and playmaker who averaged 4.8 RPG and 4.0 APG over his last five. That being said, his most valuable trait comes on defense where he averaged 2.0 steals per game over that span. As for Giddey, he projects as a nightly triple-double threat with 7.4 RPG and 6.6 APG over his last five.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 3-7 (12th in the West)

ATS Record: 45-32-2 (58%)

Over Record: 45-32-2 (58%)

While the Jazz are still technically in the running for a play-in spot, they appear to have embraced their status as a lottery team. Nevertheless, Utah remains a formidable foe on a night-t0-night basis and they could absolutely cover as 6.5-pint underdogs at home. That being said Utah will be without a number of key contributors tonight including Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton. Consequently, Utah will need some of its role players to step up in a big way if they want to cover.

Forward Jalen Horton-Tucker finds himself in the midst of the best run of his career in recent games. Over his last five, THT averaged 28 PG, 5.6 RPG, and 6.0 APG. Utah featured him as the primary option over that span as he attempted 22 shots per game while nailing 46% of them. With a 41-point game and an eight-rebound, seven-assist game in his last four, it is anyone’s guess what the former Laker does tonight. A 30-point triple-double isn’t completely out of the question and that could go a long way toward aiding his team to cover.

The X-factor for Utah tonight is point guard Kris Dunn. The former top-five pick found a new home in Utah over the second half of the season and performed well. Averaging 13 PPG and 4.2 APG over his last five, Dunn gives Utah a stabilizing force on both ends.

Final Thunder-Jazz Prediction & Pick

With Utah missing a number of key guys and OKC needing a win, hammer the road favorites.

Final Thunder-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-112)