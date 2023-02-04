The Washington Wizards will make a quick turnaround and face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. There’s plenty of chatter as we share our NBA odds series and make a Wizards-Nets prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Last night, the Washington Wizards fell to the Portland Trailblazers 124-116. Initially, it looked like a victory for Washington as they led by 18 at the half. But things unraveled in the third quarter, and they eventually blew the lead in the fourth. Significantly, Bradley Beal scored 34 points for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis added 32 points, while Kyle Kuzma had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Somehow, the Wizards lost despite shooting 50 percent. But they also turned the ball over 10 times.

The Nets are coming off a 139-96 shellacking at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Amazingly, they trailed 46-16 after the first quarter. The Nets also shot 40.9 percent from the field and allowed the Celtics to shoot 57.6 percent. Moreover, they lost the board battle 57-32. But things have taken a worse turn down the gutter as Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Nets. Likewise, it puts his status for the game today in jeopardy.

The Wizards enter this matchup with a record of 24-27. Likewise, they are 12-16 on the road. The Wizards are 7-3 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nets enter this contest with a record of 31-20. The Nets are 15-8 at the Barclays Center. Moreover, they are 4-6 over their last 10 games.

The Nets are attempting to complete a season sweep of the Wizards. However, it might be difficult if Irving does not play.

Here are the Wiards-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Nets Odds

Washington Wizards: +3 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: -3 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Nets

TV: YES and NBC

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards blew a golden opportunity to secure a big win yesterday. Unfortunately, they collapsed down the stretch. The Wizards need their top guys to score and the supporting players to contribute.

Beal averages 22.4 points per game. Additionally, Porzingis averages 22.2 points per game with 8.7 rebounds. Kuzma averages 21.6 points per game and 8.8 rebounds. Ultimately, these three lead a team that is 10th in field goal shooting percentage. Washington also ranks eighth in rebounds. Likewise, the Wizards are 18th in free throw shooting percentage. The Wizards thrive on the boards, ranking eighth in rebounds. Additionally, they handle the ball well, ranking 10th in turnovers. Washington also defends the ball well, ranking fourth in blocked shots.

The Wizards could cover the spread if they can hit their shots down the stretch. Also, they must play solid defense against a Brooklyn team that can shoot.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are 5-7 without Kevin Durant this season. Moreover, they are 22-10 since Irving returned from his suspension. But Durant is still out and Irving may likely sit out today’s game as he waits for his trade. Yet, the Nets have stated they expect him to play. There are so many rumors brewing about this in-house drama. Therefore, it may affect the Nets and send them in a downward spiral. If Irving were to play, the Nets would likely roll over the Wizards. However, they are a merely average team without Durant and Irving. Brooklyn may need to prove they can win without their two combustible stars, especially when one might be on the way out.

Nic Claxton averages 13 points per game with 8.9 rebounds. Ultimately, the Nets need him to play his best game if Irving sits out. Seth Curry is still around. Significantly, he averages 10.7 points per game. The Nets rank second in field goal shooting percentage and second from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Nets rank 14th from the charity stripe. But the Nets struggle on the boards, ranking 29th in rebounds. Conversely, the Nets take care of the ball and defend well. Brooklyn ranks 12th in turnovers and is the top team in the association in blocked shots.

The Nets could cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Likewise, they cannot allow Washington to roll over them.

Final Wizards-Nets Prediction & Pick



The Irving drama takes center stage as the Nets must persevere without him. Thus, it is difficult to see them focusing and beating the Wizards if their supporting players cannot step up. Expect the Wizards to avoid the season sweep and shock the Nets on the road, giving Brooklyn even more misery.

Final Wizards-Nets Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards: +3 (-110)