The NBA Playoffs continue on Friday night as the No. 10 seed Chicago Bulls (40-42) visit the No. 7 seed Miami Heat (44-38) in the Eastern Conference Play-In tournament! Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Bulls-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Heat Odds

Chicago Bulls: +5.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 208.5 (-110)

Under: 208.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Heat

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4

ATS Record: 41-39-3 (51%)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 38-45 (46%)

Chicago travels south to take on Miami fresh off a come-from-behind victory over Toronto. The Bulls overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Raptors. They notably outscored Toronto 37-24 in the fourth quarter although that was perhaps aided by the Raptors missing 18 free throws, thanks to DeMar DeRozan’s daughter. While DeRozan’s daughter won’t be in attendance for Friday’s game, the Bulls still must feel good about their chances of coming out ahead against a team they beat three times in the regular season. Chicago averaged 114 PPG in addition to shooting 51% overall and 43% from beyond the arc in those games.

Guard Zach LaVine gave Chicago arguably the best game of his career considering the stakes in their win over Toronto. The 28-year-old scored 39 points in the win including 30 in the second half. That capped off what has been an incredible second half of the season for LaVine. Since the All-Star break, LaVine averaged 27 PPG and 2.5 threes per game while shooting 53% overall and 39% from three. His uptick in production played a major role in Chicago’s playoff push but he will need to keep things rolling against a Miami team he was quiet against in the regular season.

The X-factor for the Bulls against the Heat is DeMar DeRozan. Although his daughter’s performance stole the headlines against Toronto, the 33-year-old wasn’t too shabby himself with 23 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. The LaVine carrying the load against Toronto, Chicago could turn to DeRozan to take over against Miami after his regular season success. In three games against the Heat DeRozan averaged 28.3 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 65% from the floor. That included a monster 37-point performance in the season opener – however, he still shot over 63% in all three matchups.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4

ATS Record: 30-50-3 (38%)

Over Record: 41-42 (49%)

Miami needs to right the shop quickly if they want to avoid missing the playoffs for just the seventh time this century. Despite finishing just one game back of the sixth-seeded Nets, the Heat find themselves in a win-or-go-home matchup against a team they lost to three times in the regular season. Additionally, the Heat come off a brutal showing against the Hawks in which they were outscored by 15 points in the first half. Still, they ended up outscoring Atlanta in the third and fourth quarters and thus at least carry some momentum into their meeting with the Bulls.

If the Heat are going to cover against a Bulls team that beat them in all three regular-season matchups, they’re going to need a vintage game from Jimmy Butler. There was a lot of speculation about Butler’s status within the NBA hierarchy coming into this postseason and their loss to Atlanta did little to ease concerns about him being past his prime. Butler finished with a respectable 21 points and nine assists but did not look like the same Jimmy Butler that led Miami to the NBA Finals just three years ago. Atlanta held him to 6/19 shooting although he did get to the line 11 times. That being said, Butler finds himself with an excellent opportunity to flip the narrative against his former team. Since leaving the Bulls, Butler has had his fair share of big performances against Chicago and averaged 24.5 PPG.

The X-factor for the Heat is big man Bam Adebayo. The do-it-all center was quiet against the Hawks but now matches up with a Bulls team he terrorized in the regular season. In three games against Chicago, Bam averaged 20.7 PPG and 9.3 RPG while shooting 55% from the floor. While he managed just 12 points in their loss to Atlanta, look for the Heat to make him a focal point.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick

This one should come down to the wire in a battle between two of the league’s top defenses. In a gritty, low-scoring affair, Chicago has a strong chance to emerge as the outright winner. Therefore, they should easily cover as five-point underdogs.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +5.5 (-110)