The NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday as the Phoenix Suns (45-37) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) for the third game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix tied the series 1-1 thanks to their 123-109 victory in game two. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Suns-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Suns-Clippers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -2.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Clippers

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 43-39-2 (52%)

Over Record: 42-38-3 (53%)

Phoenix evened the series 1-1 in game two thanks to shooting an eye-popping 59% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc. They bounced back on the glass as well, outrebounding the Clippers 35-32. The Suns did an incredible job moving the ball and making extra passes in game two as they finished with 30 team assists. That being said, they still lost home-court advantage via game one and thus enter a two-game set in LA needing to come away with a win. That could spell trouble for a Phoenix team that finished just 17-24 on the road during the regular season. That being said, each of those 24 losses came without Kevin Durant on the floor. They lost just one game with KD in the lineup as he figures to be the deciding factor in game three.

KD put together his second consecutive efficient outing in game two. In yet another 44+ minute game, Durant scored 25 points, pulled down six rebounds, and dished out five assists. He continued to provide valuable defense as well and he now owns four blocks and two steals in the first two games of the series. For as well as KD played in Phoenix, the Suns need him to kick it up a notch as they travel to LA. Durant attempted just 34 shots in the first two games after averaging over 20 in the postseason for four straight postseasons. While he may still be trying to fit into his new team, the Suns need KD to be KD if they want to steal back the home-court advantage.

While KD serves as the X-factor, Devin Booker’s game two performance certainly gives Phoenix backers confidence heading to LA. Booker broke out of a minor slump in game two when he scored 39 points on 14/22 shooting. It was an encouraging performance for Booker as he now has 64 points in their first two playoff games. That being said, he historically has struggled away from Phoenix in the postseason. In 15 road playoff games, Booker averaged just 24.2 PPG on 42% shooting compared to 28.2 PPG on 49% shooting at home.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 41-43 (49%)

Over Record: 41-42-1 (49%)

Los Angeles couldn’t pull out a win after another strong opening quarter in Phoenix but they did their job. A game-one victory gifted them a home-court advantage as they only need to take care of things in LA to win the series. While LA’s defense declined slightly in game two, the Suns were red-hot with a near-60% field goal percentage. Considering they allowed just 110.6 PPG on 47% shooting in home games during the regular season, they can expect an improved defensive effort in game three.

While their defense must improve in game three, they need superstar Kawhi Leonard to continue to incredible play thus far. Kawhi looks eerily similar to the 2019 version of himself that carried Toronto to their first NBA Championship. The parallels thus far are uncanny.

Kawhi 2019 Playoffs: 30.5 PPG | 9.1 RPG | 3.9 APG | 2.4 STOCKS | 49% FG | 38% 3PT

Kawhi 2022 Playoffs: 34.5 PPG | 6.5 RPG | 6.0 APG | 2.5 STOCKS | 55% FG | 60% 3PT

Granted, this year is a small sample size. However, he’s been playing this well for months now. He averaged 27.1 PPG and shot 47% from three in 18 games after the All-Star break. Thus, the Clippers need him to continue to carry the load on offense and it wouldn’t surprise me if he went for 40 in a crucial game three.

Russell Westbrook serves as the X-factor for the Clippers. Russ sent a message in the first two games that he can still be a high-level playoff contributor. He secured 11 rebounds, dished out eight assists, and blocked three shots in the opener before exploding for 28 points in game two. While he won’t be the most efficient offensive player, the Clippers need his hustle on defense and playmaking if they want to pick up a massive game-three win.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers look ready to go 10 rounds against the Suns. Consequently, I see a ton of value in taking them as home underdogs in game three.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick: