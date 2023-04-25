The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday as the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) visit the Denver Nuggets (53-29) for the fifth game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota forced a fifth game thanks to their 114-108 overtime win in game four. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 5 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Timberwolves-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +9.5 (-106)

Denver Nuggets: -9.5 (-114)

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

TV: NBA TV, Bally North, Altitude

Stream: NBA TV Live

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 43-45 (49%)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 41-47 (47%)

Minnesota played their way into at least one more game with their game four performance. The Timberwolves survived a fourth-quarter collapse to pull ahead against an exhausted Nuggets team in overtime. It wasn’t a surprising effort by any means for Minnesota. After the Nuggets blew them out in game one, the Timberwolves looked competitive in games two, three, and four. That being said, the Nuggets transform into a different animal at home where they finished with a 34-7 record during the regular season.

Minnesota received another monster performance from budding superstar Anthony Edwards in game four. Edwards finished with 34 points, six rebounds, and five assists to go along with five STOCKS (steals plus blocks). ANT struggled in the play-in games and again did not look like himself in the first game of this series. He bounced back in game two with 41 points. Edwards kept that momentum rolling in their two home games – scoring 36 in game three and 34 in game four. Given how he looked in the last three games, another 30-point night could be in play for the 21-year-old phenom.

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t quite live up to his 27-point outing in game three but he still looked more like his usual self in game four. Despite attempting just nine field goals, KAT finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Although he eventually fouled out, KAT still looked much better than the first two games of the series. That remains a serious concern in game five as Towns scored just 21 points on 8-27 shooting in the first two games in Denver. However, the Timberwolves absolutely need him by Edwareds’ side if they want any chance of covering game five.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 47-38-1 (55%)

Over Record: 40-45-1 (47%)

Denver couldn’t finish the job in game four. Despite a monster effort from Nikola Jokic and a late fourth-quarter comeback, Denver didn’t have enough in the tank in overtime. That being said, the Nuggets sit in a prime position to close out the series at home against a team they outscored by 41 points in the first four games. Still, the Timberwolves bested the Nuggets on the glass in game four 51-47. That is a trend they’ll need to flip if they want to cover as hefty favorites in game five.

Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic output arguably the best postseason game of his career in game four. Despite the loss, Jokic scored 43 points on 58% shooting while still grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists. While the team couldn’t pull out an overtime win, Jokic single-handily willed Denver to come back in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. He put together a solid series thus far, averaging 25.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 8.3 APG.

Jamal Murray came back down to earth in game four after his red-hot start to the series. Although he still put up 19 points and five assists, Murray shot just 8/21 from the floor. That was the second-consecutive “quiet” night from Murray after his 40-point outburst in game two. Despite some struggles away from Denver, Murray should bounce back in their return to home in game five. Murray looked like the bubble version of himself after the first two games and he still averages 25.3 PPG and 6.8 APG for the series. Consequently, Murray looks like a safe bet to rekindle some of that magic in a decisive game five.

The X-factor for the Nuggets tonight is Michael Porter Jr. Arguably the best pure scorer on Denver’s roster, he finished with a quiet 15 points in game four. That came after a stellar 25-point outing in their game-three win.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

While Minnesota put up a fight in game four, Denver nearly won that game after the Timberwolves’ fourth-quarter collapse. Look for the Nuggets to close things out with a dominant game-five performance.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -9.5 (-114)